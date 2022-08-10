Althoff's Bruening brothers shoot for success in final season together

Parker Bruening can always see visual evidence of how early he and brothers Jack and Max got started on the golf course.

“My mom (Heather) has pictures of us holding plastic clubs when we were really, really young,” the Althoff junior said. “So pretty much my entire life I've had a club in my hand.”

Jack is now a junior for the Illinois Wesleyan men's golf team and Parker and Max will have one more go-around together this year for the Crusaders during Max's senior season.

“I got to play with my brothers all four years, so that's pretty special,” Max said. “Me and Parker have always been pretty close, especially because we're 13 months apart. One last ride and hopefully we can come out on top.”

The boys' father, Matt Bruening, remembers the content of those pictures vividly.

“We used to live across the street from what used to be Clinton Hill Golf Course and I always love playing but I didn't get enough chances to play. I had a really unpredictable work schedule and I would get home wanting to play,” Matt said. “Heather would say, 'You can play, but you've got to take them all with you.' So, I'd take them all with me in the cart and they'd have their plastic clubs. I'd let them hit one and then I'd pick it up and bring it to where my ball is, drop it and let them hit another one, pick it up and then throw it on to the green.”

That early start on the course has led to Max and Parker becoming two of the better golfers in the area.

Last year as a junior, Max posted a trio of top-five finishes at the Class 2A Salem Regional (second place), the Alton Tee-Off Classic (tied for third) and the Class 2A Effingham Sectional (fifth) before he tied for 26th at the state tournament.

Parker was right behind his brother in third place at regionals, and he tied for 40th at state.

“I really think Max has a chance to contend for the state championship individually and Parker is playing well,” Althoff coach Dan Polites said. “Max has had an exceptionally good summer. He had a two-day event at St. Clair Country Club where he shot 68-64. At qualifying at Stonewolf on Monday, he shot 66-75.”

Max and Parker get along very well, but they also have that natural sibling rivalry, especially on the golf course.

“We'll go out and play and one will lose to the other one and now we feel like we've got to practice for another hour because we just got our butts kicked,” Max said. “We've kind of always been like that. One practicing always drives the other one to go out and practice, too, so we kind of feed off each other.”

Parker said their competitions out on the course also include Jack when he is home and can get in on the fun.

“One of us will play a good round and we'll be like, 'Yeah, lucky day. I'll get you tomorrow,' or something like that,” Parker said. “We'll have competitions on the course. Even nowadays, we'll go out and just put five dollars on a match and just trash talk. It's just amazing.”

The boys' parents have seen their competitive nature up close countless times.

“They get along very well, but like true brothers, they fight and they trash talk,” Matt said. “We're fortunate we live on a golf course (Far Oaks) and they'll come home after 18 holes and we'll be having dinner and my wife will have to tell them, 'All right, no more' because they're giving each other a hard time over dinner and she's got to draw the line and have a little peace.”

Polites likes the fact his top two players have that natural desire to want to push each other.

“Parker and Max have a friendly rivalry together and I like that,” Polites said. “Whenever you have competition head to head, you tend to rise to a higher level and those two do that.”

Despite their individual success, the brothers have a laser-like focus to try to lead Althoff to team glory this season.

“Obviously, the goal is to win state (individually),” Max said. “But one of my big goals is winning as a team because I've watched these guys work really, really hard and see where they've come from. They all deserve a state title. We really have a good shot at this. We're all grinding our butts off.”

The Crusaders' top five also will include a trio of seasoned seniors in Jimmy Gomric, Mason Kumming and Luke Minton.

“It's pretty exciting because we all see this is as a last chance. We're expecting five out of our top six to be seniors, so it's kind of a last shot, I guess,” Parker said. “We didn't lose anyone from last year and we all have an expectation to be competing in October in Bloomington. We'll just put some good scores together and we'll see where that puts us.”

Althoff fell one stroke short of the Class 1A championship during Parker's freshman year in 2019 and the goal this year is to be playing as a team at the Class 2A tournament Oct. 7-8 at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.

“I'm excited about this year,” Polites said. “We're gonna be six-deep. When you only have three or four players, it puts pressure on every one of them. When you have six, a guy can have an off day and be picked up. As coaches, you put up with some headaches but I've had very few in 24 years and this is a special team.”

Max and Parker will be there every step of the way to try and lead their team to success and you can bet their parents will be there every step of the way as well for their one final season together.