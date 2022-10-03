Alton's Ottwell claims first Class 3A state tournament berth

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Sam Ottwell could have dwelled on what he had just lost, but he instead wisely focused much more on what he had gained.

The Alton High sophomore led the Class 3A O'Fallon Sectional boys golf tournament by one stroke with one hole to go Monday afternoon, but a double bogey on the par-4 ninth hole caused him to just miss medalist honors by one shot.

Even so, that disappointment was greatly overshadowed by the fact Ottwell qualified for his first state tournament appearance with an even-par 72, which was good enough to net a tie for second place behind Lincoln-Way East junior Tanner Leonard.

The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on one of those three teams qualified for the Class 3A state tournament, which will be Friday and Saturday at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.

“It would have been nice to not double the last hole, but I'm pretty happy with how it went,” Ottwell said. “I couldn't really ask for much more, getting to state. I've played this course quite a bit, so I knew I had the potential to go to state here. But it's a whole different feeling whenever you come out here and have your best round all season.”

Alton coach Dylan Dudley was impressed with the performance from his second-year standout.

“To come out here and shoot an even round on this course, especially to go 2 under on this back nine to give yourself a chance coming around, it's hard to be disappointed,” Dudley said. “I know he is because he wants to win, but the thing about Sam is he didn't start off the season result-wise like he wanted, but I just appreciate as his coach how he works and how he goes about his business.”

Ottwell was remarkably consistent Monday with 15 pars, two birdies and just the one double bogey.

“It was just fairways, greens and two-putts. I think I missed two greens today and I had one three-putt and a whole bunch of two-putts,” he said. “I wasn't missing greens and I was two-putting all the time. You put those two together and you know you're gonna have a good round.”

Birdies on Nos. 15 and 16, his fifth and sixth holes of the day, left Ottwell at 2-under at the turn, although he tried not to let that creep into his mind.

'You try not to think about it, but then you also know you've got that little wiggle room to kind of mess around with,” he said. “It's always a nice little safety blanket.”

That security blanket was tested on Ottwell's final hole, on which he carded a six for a double bogey.

“I pulled my tee shot a little and I thought I was OB (out of bounds) for a second, but it was fine,” he said. “I hit a good chip shot, but the gallery was there and it kind of got to me a little bit. I saw the teammates up there staring at me.”

Edwardsville was the only area Class 3A school to qualify for the state boys golf tournament as a team.

The Tigers compiled a team score of 321 to tie Lockport for second place. Lincoln-Way East won the team title with a 304.

“I think Lincoln Way-East is one of the top three teams in the state of Illinois, so when we started talking about who's going to make it, we thought, 'OK, there's probably X amount of teams going for two spots,' ” Edwardsville coach Adam Tyler said. “It's been a goal of ours most of the year. Now that it's finally here, it's special and I'm happy for the kids because they've put in a lot of hard work and they deserve it.”

Junior Carter Crow — who won the Class 3A Quincy Regional title last week — paced the Tigers with a 76, which netted him a sixth-place finish. Crow led a young Edwardsville squad — which also included junior Kolton Wright (81), freshman Owen Berning (81), sophomore Mason Lewis (83), junior Bennett Babington (89) and senior TJ Thiems (97) — to state for the first time since 2017.

“We're young and we have a lot of talent on the team, but I think we've surprised ourselves in the postseason,” Crow said. “We've got more state tournaments to go to in the future. It's exciting, but this state tournament is probably gonna be more like a practice round for us. It's our first time and we just need to have fun with it. Next year and the years on, if we make it, then that's the time we need to try and win it.”

The two other area teams in the sectional also fared well with O'Fallon (332) and Alton (333) coming in sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 16-team field.

Besides Ottwell, Crow and the rest of Crow's Edwardsville teammates, four other area players qualified for state as individuals — Belleville East senior Noah Ramos, Alton junior Alex Siatos, Belleville West junior Daniel Lindemann and O'Fallon sophomore Mason Baskett — each for the first time.

Ramos, who carded a 79 to sit atop a four-player scrum for 10th place, was excited to qualify for state in his final chance after missing out the last three years playing for Class 1A school Ridgeview.

“I'd have to say three years playing 1A and not making it and then making it this year is pretty big for my family and everything,” he said. “It's gonna be monumental at state. Just gonna have a good time and go out there and play my best.”

Siatos, who also shot a 79 and ended up 12th, is excited about heading to state with Ottwell.

“Every single round we play together, we're always helping each other out, so it feels good to go with him,” Siatos said. “I've worked pretty hard this year and it's nice that it paid off today. I was hitting the ball pretty well, I can't really complain about that. But the putter was cold. I think I had 37 putts, so that wasn't getting it done. Luckily, I hit a lot of greens and a lot of fairways.”

Lindemann, who said he'd be “a little nervous” at state, had an 81 at sectionals last season. That was well off the cut, but his 80 this year put him in a tie for 14th and allowed him to advance.

“I was just trying to hit as many fairways and as many greens as I could to try to make pars all day,” he said. “Putting kind of let me down, but I clutched up on the last two holes (both pars).”

Baskett, who shot an 81 in regulation, parred the par-4 first hole to survive a three-way playoff that determined the final two players to advance.

“I was pretty pumped,” he said. “I'm pretty good in a playoff, so I felt confident. I like it. It's kind of fun. The goal was to get to state, so we'll see what happens there.”

Among all the area players that will be at the 3A state tourney, Dudley likes Ottwell's chances just as much as anybody else's.

“If you can shoot under par out here on this course, you're gonna have a chance,” Dudley said. “Obviously, you're gonna have to shoot in the red. But I think if you would ask Sam, he'd probably say, 'Coach, what do I have to shoot? I'll do it.' And I know the one thing about Sam is he's gonna go home and work from the day we get back to the time we go there, so he's gonna give himself a chance.”