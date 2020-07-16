Birdie on final hole secures top-five St. Louis Junior finish for Quincy's McCulla; An wins at 11 under

“I didn’t play the best that time,” he said. “That was my worst tournament of the year, I think. But, I kind of was able to learn from those mistakes that I made and tried to fix them this time around. It was kind of like a second chance.”

McCulla hopes to have a third chance at Illinois Class 2A championship this fall. He placed second each of the last two years and would like nothing more than to have a fall season and have one more shot at it.

“It feels kind of like the last dance, so hopefully it will happen,” said McCulla, who is an Illinois State recruit. “I don’t think anyone really knows what’s going on right now. I’m sure we will in the next couple weeks.”

The long plane ride from California was worth it for An, who won his first AJGA event.

“There was a lot of pressure going into the last round, but throughout the round I kind of enjoyed that feeling,” he said. “I felt a lot of pressure on the first few holes, but it kind of faded away.”

An was lights out from the get-go this week, carding a red-hot 66-71-68—205 to finish at 11-under for the tournament.