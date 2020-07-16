Birdie on final hole secures top-five St. Louis Junior finish for Quincy's McCulla; An wins at 11 under

ALTON — The unique nature of keeping score on his phone gave Quincy's Alex McCulla the rare opportunity to know exactly what he needed to do on his final hole Thursday.
“I knew the top five finishers would be fully exempt on the AJGA (American Junior Golf Association),” McCulla said. “So, coming down 18, I was looking at the leaderboard and I saw that I was tied (for fifth) and I needed a birdie to become fully exempt. I knew I had to do it and luckily I was able to do it.”
The Quincy Notre Dame senior-to-be carded a 3 on the par-4 No. 18 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course to secure fifth place all to himself with a three-day total of 3-under par 213 (70-70-73) in the AGJA St. Louis Open.
It was the highest finish by any golfer from Missouri or Illinois.
“I played pretty well on both of the first two days. I just left a couple out there,” McCulla said. “(Thursday), I got out to a good start and then I just made a couple bad swings.”
McCulla finished eight shots behind champion Kevin An, of Riverside, Calif., and three shots behind Jordan Wilson, of Edmond, Okla., both of whom were in his threesome.
“It’s good to play with good competition,” McCulla said. “Anytime you do that, it’ll make you better.”
Scoring on your phone rather than the traditional written scorecard helps with safely playing in the coronavirus era and it also allows live scoring on the tournament website. It was something McCulla was not used to.
“Normally, I never look at my phone at all, but I was kind of forced to. For me, that’s something a little different,” he said. “I see stuff coming through my phone when I’m trying to keep score and I want to see what’s going on, but you’ve got to keep it away. It’s a change, but you adjust.”
McCulla resisted the temptation of checking the leaderboard until it was absolutely necessary.
But he was happy he checked it when he did.
“The only time I checked the leaderboard today was on 18 tee and I saw that I needed a birdie,” he said. “I’m glad I did or else I might have aimed for the middle of the green instead of the flag. That makes all the difference, I guess.”
McCulla’s final round began well with birdies on two of the first three holes, which brought his overall score to 6-under and got him to within two shots of the lead. But, an out-of-bounds shot led to a double bogey on No. 4 and began a slight downward trend.
“That’s always tough. It’s not a round-ruiner, but it makes it tough to come back,” McCulla said. “It didn’t get me mentally, but it was a big setback.”
He did birdie No. 5 but then did not have another birdie until the final hole. That final birdie was a good way to finish McCulla’s second tournament at Spencer T. Olin. He shot a 2-over 74 to win the individual title (in a tiebreaker) and help Quincy Notre Dame to the team title at the All-Catholic Tournament last September.
“I didn’t play the best that time,” he said. “That was my worst tournament of the year, I think. But, I kind of was able to learn from those mistakes that I made and tried to fix them this time around. It was kind of like a second chance.”
McCulla hopes to have a third chance at Illinois Class 2A championship this fall. He placed second each of the last two years and would like nothing more than to have a fall season and have one more shot at it.
“It feels kind of like the last dance, so hopefully it will happen,” said McCulla, who is an Illinois State recruit. “I don’t think anyone really knows what’s going on right now. I’m sure we will in the next couple weeks.”
The long plane ride from California was worth it for An, who won his first AJGA event.
“There was a lot of pressure going into the last round, but throughout the round I kind of enjoyed that feeling,” he said. “I felt a lot of pressure on the first few holes, but it kind of faded away.”
An was lights out from the get-go this week, carding a red-hot 66-71-68—205 to finish at 11-under for the tournament.
“I was on top of my game,” he said. “The first day, I just went off. I can’t even describe it. I just played super well. The second round was playing really tough because the wind kicked in on the back nine pretty hard. The last day, I just stepped on it around the last six, seven holes.”
All of which will make for a happy plane ride home.
“That final putt felt good, it felt relieving,” An said. “I was like ‘Oh, it’s over now and I get to go home finally.’ ”
The top St. Louis-area boys finishes belonged to a pair of Metro East players in Althoff senior-to-be Avery Irwin and O’Fallon junior-to-be Caden Cannon.
Irwin finished in a tie for 42nd place with a 10-over 226 (74-76-76).
“It’s a course I’ve played a lot, so coming into it, I thought I was going to play really well,” he said. “I’d been playing good golf up until this, so I’m a little disappointed, but you live and learn, so I’ll forget it and move on.”
Cannon carded a 13-over 229 (75-79-75) to finish tied for 46th.
“I’m not really proud of finishing 13-over for three days,” he said. “Playing in a UHY event a couple weeks ago, I finished 2-under in two days. That’s a pretty big difference, 15 strokes. So, I’ll probably go home and get a lesson from my coach. He always fixes me up real quick and then go under par next tournament.”
