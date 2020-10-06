Breese Central's Rakers nabs individual title, Highland outduels Mascoutah for team crown

BELLEVILLE — Breese Central senior Nate Rakers began to worry about his opportunity to participate in the postseason.
When a student sitting near him in class tested positive for coronavirus, Rakers was forced to quarantine for two weeks and missed five golf matches. The situation prompted Rakers and some of his teammates to attend school virtually for the remainder of the season.
“If we would have been quarantined again, we would have missed regionals,” Rakers said. “I was definitely ready to go when I came back.”
Rakers showed just how ready he was Tuesday, shooting a score of 3-over-par 74 to win medalists honors by three shots in the Class 2A Mascoutah Regional boys golf tournament at Orchards Golf Course.
Both Highland and Mascoutah advanced as teams to the Class 2A Centralia Sectional, scheduled for Oct. 13. Highland won the regional team championship with a score of 336 ahead of Mascoutah (346) in a tightly contested event in which only eight strokes separated third-place Salem (351) and ninth place Triad (359).
The top two teams qualified for the sectional tournament along with the top four individuals from non-qualifying teams — like Rakers, who improved his score by 14 shots from his regional performance a year ago. He demolished the par-3s, playing them at 2-under par, including a tee shot over the water at the 14th that settled six inches away for a tap-in birdie.
“I put two (tee shots) within five feet of the hole and made both of those putts,” Rakers said of his par-3 prowess. “My putting was really good most of the day, and I felt I hit all of my clubs pretty well.”
Breese Central coach Ryan Meyer had several players forced into quarantine throughout the season and said he was grateful Rakers had a chance to show what he could do Tuesday.
“It’s been a hard year. We’ve been fighting the battle with having kids come and go and it has been kind of a revolving door,” Meyer said. “I know Nate was upset about missing two weeks, but he had a great day. To see the growth in his game is impressive.”
Waterloo sophomore Logan DeFossett, who shot a career-best 79, joined Rakers, Freeburg senior Ethan Smith (81), Waterloo junior Cooper Sandheinrich (82) and Salem junior Luke Light (82) as individual sectional qualifiers.
“I did not think I had a 79 in me today, but it happened,” DeFossett said. “After I made par on the first hole, I knew it was going to be a pretty good day.”
Highland and Mascoutah battled to the finish, as the teams were separated by just one shot with four holes to play.
But three-putts and out-of-bounds penalties down the stretch for Mascoutah spoiled any hopes of capturing the championship.
“This is our home course and we’ve played exceptionally well here, but today wasn’t one of those exceptional days,” Mascoutah coach John Hinkle said. “Highland is very consistent, and that is the dimension our team has been missing the most this year, but we’re looking forward to Centralia next week.”
Highland’s consistency was embodied by senior Evan Sutton, who shook off two double bogeys to fire a 6-over 77.
Sutton was the individual runner-up behind Rakers.
“My ball striking off the tee was not very good. On this course, you have to know where it’s going and I did not, but my short game really helped me get around the course today,” Sutton said.
The golf course was designed to play longer for the regional championship, with plenty of looming trouble and difficult pin placements on undulating greens.
Highland, which got scores of 85 from Bryce Knackstedt, 86 from Jake Brauns and 88 from Jaxton Black, handled the challenging conditions better than the rest of the field to take home the regional title.
“The greens were quick and firm with OB plays on every hole, and I told them that it was really going to be a test of who is mentally toughest,” Highland coach Brent James said. “I was really proud of how the boys grinded it out until the end.”
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
Class 2A Mascoutah Boys Golf Regional
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.