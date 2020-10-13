Brueggemann helps Mater Dei to runner-up sectional finish; Wesclin's Wessel places fifth

WEST FRANKFORT — Zander Brueggemann wasn't angry that he didn't make the Mater Dei starting lineup for the regional tournament last week.
"With the good players we have, it's not really a bad thing," he said.
The junior simply put his head down and went back to work.
Brueggemann won a three-player in-team playoff to make the lineup for the Class 1A Zeigler-Royalton Sectional on Tuesday at Franklin County Country Club.
He then came out and fired a 7-over-par 78 to help the Knights to a second-place finish in the team standings.
Mater Dei, the defending Class 1A state champion, carded a four-player score of 316 to finish behind first-place Vandalia (310). Carter Goebel also shot a 78 for the Knights to tie for the top spot with Brueggemann.
Gibault placed third (320), thanks in part to Ryan Kruse, who carded a 7-over 78.
Althoff (327) finished in a tie for fifth with West Frankfort.
Wesclin senior Carson Wessel finished a tie for fifth among individuals with a 4-over-75. Althoff's Avery Irwin also shot a 75.
West Frankfort senior Tyson Elko grabbed the medalist title with a 2-under 69. Anna-Jonesboro junior Luke Lasely was second with a 70.
The sectional tournament signals the end of play throughout the state. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state tournament will not be played.
The Knights came to West Frankfort with hopes of defending their state title. Sort of.
But they came up just short against Vandalia, which had three players shoot 77 and under.
"I mean, I guess second is all right," said Mater Dei senior Ian Berndsen, who shot an 81. "Obviously we wanted to win it. But when you think about it, second is pretty good, too."
First-year Knights coach Parker Lawrence was fine with the runner-up prize.
"I'm absolutely OK with it," Lawrence said. "We didn't play as strongly as we did the last two or three weeks. It was the toughest field we've seen all year, by a mile. You can't complain. The boys played so hard."
Blake Kloeckner and Ayden Frickleton each shot 80 for the Knights, who won four tournaments this season with four different starting lineups.
Mater Dei goes 10 players deep, which helped during the postseason run.
"We've got a lot of good players, even on the JV team," Brueggemann said. "We have a lot of options."
Wessel, who also plays basketball at Wesclin, was even par after sinking a birdie on No. 15. But he closed with two bogeys and a painful double.
"My finish was a little disappointing," Wessel said. "I hit a couple bad drives and it cost me. Up until (No. 16), it was pretty good. After that, things just started to fall apart. At the end, I was just trying to keep it together."
Vandalia won its first sectional crown after winning its first regional championship since 1988 last week. Junior Chase Laack and freshman Conner McCall led the way with 76s. Senior Riley Ruckman fired a 77.
The power-packed sectional contained the top two teams from last year's state tournament. Mater Dei beat Althoff by one stroke for the 1A championship.
This year's tournament was even more competitive. Vandalia assistant coach Jason Laack said he felt as though his team would have gone on to win the state tournament, if it were played.
"These are the best teams in the state," Jason Laack said. "It was that way last year, too."
The Vandals used their depth to get the job done.
"All these kids picked one another up," Jason Laack said. "They've been doing it all year."
