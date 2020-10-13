Brueggemann helps Mater Dei to runner-up sectional finish; Wesclin's Wessel places fifth

The sectional tournament signals the end of play throughout the state. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state tournament will not be played.

The Knights came to West Frankfort with hopes of defending their state title. Sort of.

But they came up just short against Vandalia, which had three players shoot 77 and under.

"I mean, I guess second is all right," said Mater Dei senior Ian Berndsen, who shot an 81. "Obviously we wanted to win it. But when you think about it, second is pretty good, too."

First-year Knights coach Parker Lawrence was fine with the runner-up prize.

"I'm absolutely OK with it," Lawrence said. "We didn't play as strongly as we did the last two or three weeks. It was the toughest field we've seen all year, by a mile. You can't complain. The boys played so hard."

Blake Kloeckner and Ayden Frickleton each shot 80 for the Knights, who won four tournaments this season with four different starting lineups.

Mater Dei goes 10 players deep, which helped during the postseason run.

"We've got a lot of good players, even on the JV team," Brueggemann said. "We have a lot of options."