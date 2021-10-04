Brueggemann leads the way as Mater Dei claims Class 2A sectional crown

EFFINGHAM — A grin broke out on the Mater Dei senior Zander Brueggemann's face as soon as he heard his club strike the ball off the first tee.
Brueggemann was locked in, and he let everyone on the course know.
"He's been our emotional leader," Mater Dei coach Brad Kampwerth said. "He came out right away on the driving range and got everyone fired up."
With one of the best performances of his career, Brueggemann led the Knights to Class 2A Effingham Sectional boys golf tournament team championship Monday at Effingham Country Club.
Mater Dei won its second sectional title in three years, firing a 293 as a team to edge out Benton's team score of 296.
"I knew I was on," Brueggemann said. "I knew we had to play well today to get it done."
Althoff (315) was the third team that qualified for the Class 2A state tournament, which is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.
Area individuals who advanced to state were Highland junior Dominick Emig (76), Breese Central's Konnor Kueper (78), Jerseyville's Mason Seymour (78) and Breese Central's Myles Kampwerth (78).
Brueggemann shot a 3-under 69 to finish third overall individually, one stroke behind Carbondale junior Ian Davis and Benton junior Cy Norman.
On the back nine, Brueggemann birdied four of nine holes and nearly made eagle on the 17th hole.
"I thought it was close and I heard the roar of the crowd," Brueggemann said. "I was really excited about that shot."
All six Mater Dei scorers shot 81 or better.
Carter Goebe (73), Ayden Frickleton (73) and Garett Zurleine (76) closed out Mater Dei's 293. Tyson Johnson (79) and Owen Moss (81) weren't far behind.
"All year long we've been very deep and that's been the key all year long," Kampwerth said. "When our No. 6 guy can hit a low 80 score, that's been our secret. Just depth playing well."
Despite knocking off Benton on Monday, Kampwerth said he believes it's going to take another effort like Monday for the Knights to bring home their second state championship in three seasons.
The Knights won the 2019 state title in Class 1A before moving up to Class 2A for this season. No golf championships were contested in Illinois in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I know it's going to take two days like today," Kampwerth said. "Benton is going to be awfully tough. We may have got them today, but I still think they're the team to beat."