Brueggemann leads the way as Mater Dei claims Class 2A sectional crown

On the back nine, Brueggemann birdied four of nine holes and nearly made eagle on the 17th hole.

"I thought it was close and I heard the roar of the crowd," Brueggemann said. "I was really excited about that shot."

All six Mater Dei scorers shot 81 or better.

Carter Goebe (73), Ayden Frickleton (73) and Garett Zurleine (76) closed out Mater Dei's 293. Tyson Johnson (79) and Owen Moss (81) weren't far behind.

"All year long we've been very deep and that's been the key all year long," Kampwerth said. "When our No. 6 guy can hit a low 80 score, that's been our secret. Just depth playing well."

Despite knocking off Benton on Monday, Kampwerth said he believes it's going to take another effort like Monday for the Knights to bring home their second state championship in three seasons.

The Knights won the 2019 state title in Class 1A before moving up to Class 2A for this season. No golf championships were contested in Illinois in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I know it's going to take two days like today," Kampwerth said. "Benton is going to be awfully tough. We may have got them today, but I still think they're the team to beat."

