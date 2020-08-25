Bruening bounces back with career-best effort to help Althoff win St. Clair championship

Bruening was near flawless in his 3-hour, 45-minute bounce-back round. He capped it off with a highlight-reel 7-iron shot on the final hole that landed within three feet of the pin from 145 yards out.

The Crusaders needed every bit of Bruening's mastery to hold off O'Fallon in a battle between two of the area's top teams.

The Panthers started off well but struggled down the stretch.

"We all simultaneously hit a wall," O'Fallon coach Matt Hackmann said.

Polites was pleased with the win and the strong overall team effort. He said that regular-season tournament wins carry more importance now since the IHSA canceled all fall state championship tournaments on Monday.

The veteran coach informed his team of the IHSA decision moments after the loss to Edwardsville.

"There were some tears, both players and parents," Polites said. "One player just put his head down and walked out without saying anything."

Hackmann also struggled while informing his team.

"I went numb," he said. "There was nothing to say. It's not like you can cheer them up with a rah-rah speech."