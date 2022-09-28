Bruening brothers help Althoff run away with first regional title in five years

BELLEVILLE — The Bruening brothers took charge for Althoff High on Wednesday.

Max Bruening, a senior, fired a 1-under-par 70, and Parker Bruening, a junior, carded an even-par 71 to finish first and second, respectively, at the Class 2A Mascoutah Regional boys golf tournament at Orchards Golf Course.

No other golfer finished closer than five strokes behind Parker Bruening, meaning the brothers ran away from the field.

“Me and Parker are one year apart, so we are always close in scores,” Max Bruening said. “We always compete with each other and push each other to get better. Every tournament, we want to beat each other.”

As excited as they were about their individual accomplishments, the Bruenings were even more jazzed about how Althoff fared as a team Wednesday.

The Crusaders compiled a team score of 312 to win the team title by 19 strokes. It was their first regional title since 2017.

“We've had a fantastic year,” Althoff coach Dan Polites said. “We've won eight tournaments, including conference, and the four tournaments we didn't win, we finished second with all good scores.”

The Crusaders' other four players at the regional — seniors Luke Minton (85), Mason Kumming (86), Dylan Ysursa (87) and Jimmy Gomric (88) — all finished within three shots of each other.

“We think we have the talent and what it takes to win a state championship,” Max Bruening said. “These guys have been working really hard and they've made a huge jump in where they are at talent-wise. As freshmen, they were lucky to break 100 and now they're out here shooting mid-70s if they play well.”

Max Bruening had a dazzling start to his round Wednesday as he fired a 33 on the front nine to make the turn at 2-under.

“I birdied my first hole and I was 2-under through four and then, after that, I was actually scrambling a lot to save par,” he said. “The putter kept me in it.”

In contrast, Parker Bruening had a slightly better back nine as he had a 1-over 36 on the front nine before a 1-under 35 on the final nine holes.

“I played really well on the back,” he said. “I think I hit eight out of nine greens and had a lot of opportunities there.”

The top three teams advance out of regionals, so Waterloo and Mater Dei will join Althoff at Monday's Class 2A Waterloo Sectional at Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo.

The Bulldogs had a team score of 331 to finish second. They were led by junior Jaden Smith's 76, which was good for third individually.

“It was a pretty tough field. I was proud of the way they kept playing and it worked out well for us,” Waterloo coach Dave Stites said. “Jaden has been our No. 1 player for three years. We rely on him a lot. But it is a team thing and our freshman, Brady Schmidt, shot a career round today (81) and he's only been playing for three or four months.”

Stites said his team is excited about getting a chance to play in a sectional tournament for the first time in four years and on its home course to boot.

“Less excuses, right? We're looking forward to that,” he said. “Let's hope for good weather. The last sectional that I held, it was not good weather. But we're just super stoked for these guys.”

After winning its fourth straight regional championship last season, Mater Dei fired a team score of 333 to finish third with a mostly new cast this season.

“We knew it was going to be a tough round with lots of wind and The Orchards always plays tough,” Knights coach Brad Kampwerth said. “The kids kept grinding it out, so I'm super proud of the kids.”

Only sophomore Owen Moss and junior Garett Zurliene are back from last year's squad that also won a sectional title and finished sixth at the state tourney. Moss was fourth Wednesday with a 79, while Zurliene had an 81 and was part of a five-way tie for fifth.

“Garett and Owen have good experience and they're passing it down,” Kampwerth said. “They've been a big help with all the other kids.”

The Waterloo Sectional will welcome teams from three other regionals, including a Benton squad that finished second in Class 2A last season. The Rangers posted the best team score (285) and individual score (68 by Cy Norman) of any 2A team in Wednesday's regionals.

“We've just got to worry about us,” Max Bruening said. “A lot of people in golf worry about other people, but it's just you and the course.”