Bruening brothers qualify for state, but they'll miss their Althoff teammates

WATERLOO — Max Bruening couldn’t hold back the tears.

The senior golfer from Althoff High had just qualified for the Class 2A boys golf state tournament as an individual, but the thought of being there without most of his teammates left him inconsolable.

Needing to finish among the top three in the team standings Monday, the Crusaders instead placed fourth in the Class 2A Waterloo Sectional at Acorns Golf Links. Althoff shot 318, behind Benton (296), Mattoon (315) and Chatham Glenwood (316).

“It didn’t go the way I wanted it to, obviously,” said Bruening, frequently using a towel to wipe his face. “I missed a lot of shots I wish I could have back.

“These guys worked so hard. We didn’t play well today. It was one of the worst rounds of the year for everybody. It’s golf. A lot of ups, a lot of downs.”

Bruening shot a 5-over-par 77 to place seventh. His younger brother, Parker, a junior, fired a 4-over-par 76 to finish fifth.

The top 10 individuals from non-qualifying teams advanced to state, which will be Friday and Saturday at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.

Other individuals to qualify included sophomore Jacob Hall of Columbia (74, second place), junior Jaden Smith of Waterloo (75, fourth place) and sophomore Jacob Florek of Mascoutah (78, ninth place).

Max Bruening, Althoff’s No. 1 player all season, was confident the Crusaders could remain on a roll. Just last Wednesday, they steamrolled the competition in the Mascoutah Regional at The Orchards, winning by 19 strokes over Waterloo as Bruening earned medalist honors with a 70.

But the Crusaders couldn’t bottle the momentum on what coach Dan Polites called a “firm and fast” course that players battled, along with wind.

“We’re all close,” Bruening said. “This is so hard. We were all looking forward to (state). We have the talent; I know we do. They all deserve it. I’ll be focused for me, I guess, but it won’t be the same.”

Polites was also disappointed about the outcome. The bitterness of missing the objective was especially evident as he observed Bruening from a few feet away.

“Max is our captain and he’s been so stoic and stellar and unemotional,” Polites said. “He really wanted the whole team to get out. We just didn’t play (well). Seventy-six and 77 are high for the Bruenings. Jimmy (Gomric) is better than an 83 and Luke (Minton) had an 82.

“It’s a tough day as a coach after having such a great season. This is a really close team. A lot of them played golf all summer long together. It was a tight-knit bunch. It was the best regular season we’ve had in 24 years. I’m so proud of these guys.”

Polites said Bruening has a chance to win the state title.

“We’ve talked about that quietly throughout the season,” Polites said. “Benton is unbelievably good. If had to predict anything, I think the individual champion will be Max or one of the Benton players. I could be totally wrong.”

Polites expressed confidence that “Max will regroup.”

“He’s a strong, composed young man,” the coach said. “He and Parker deserve to be at state. It’s always nice to take a team to state because it’s a different feel. But individually, it’s going to be exciting. It would have really been bad if they didn’t (qualify).”

Parker Bruening said he will miss his teammates in Normal, but is eager to finish the season on a high note with big brother.

“Obviously, we wanted to go as a team, but we’re still excited to have a chance Friday and Saturday,” he said. “But yeah, it’s heart-breaking. Max loves these guys with his whole heart.”

Bruening wasn’t thrilled with his performance, and like his teammates, he was replaying missed shots over and over again in his head.

“I didn’t play my best, but I guess it got the job done to get through individually,” he said. “I can think of a ton of shots I could have had back today that could have got us through as a team. I bogeyed three out of the four par-5s, so that definitely can’t happen if you want to go low here. That’s where I went wrong.”