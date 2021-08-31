Cannon's sizzling 66 helps O'Fallon into SWC boys golf lead

Edwardsville will start the second round not far behind at 306. Like O'Fallon, the Tigers had four players post sub-80 rounds.

“If you would have told me at the beginning of the day that Caden was going to shoot 66 and we'd be seven shots back, I'd say I'll take it,” Edwardsville coach Adam Tyler said. “We shot where we're at. We've shot 305 this year, we've shot 307 and now 306. If you're counting three freshmen in your top four with a sophomore, I think 306 is pretty good.”

Crow led the way for the Tigers with his 1-over 73. Freshmen Mason Lewis and Ryan Suhre shot 76 and 78, respectively, while freshman Joe Chiarodo posted a 79.

Crow kept pace with Cannon for most of the front nine, shooting a 1-under 35 to Cannon's 33, but Crow had a 38 on the back nine to fall slightly off the pace.

“I was fine with it,” Crow said of his day. “The only thing I was disappointed with in my round was putting. It was tough on the greens for me. Besides that, I was hitting the ball well.”

Most tournaments have the second round the next day, so the three-week wait to get back at it is quite unusual, but Cannon will be ready to vigorously defend his lead.