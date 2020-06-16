Chaminade's Walsh fires even-par 70 at Gateway PGA Junior tournament after long layoff

“In tournaments, you really see what you need to work on, but when you’re just playing by yourself, if you hit a bad shot, you don’t really care,” he said.

Walsh looked in midseason form after carding an even-par 70 at The Quarry.

He birdied two holes and parred the other seven on his way to a 2-under 32 on the front nine. He had just one birdie on the back nine, but it came at an opportune time on the 17th hole, one hole after a double-bogey, allowing him to finish his round at even par.

“On the front nine, I was doing very well,” Walsh said. “I think I hit every fairway and every green. I missed a few putts, but overall I was pretty happy. When the back nine came, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t start thinking about a low round out there and I hit a few errant shots.”

Heading into the final round, which tees off Wednesday, Highland senior-to-be Evan Sutton sits just one shot back of Walsh, and Westminster junior-to-be Jack Wooldridge is three strokes back. No one else is within five shots of the lead.

Walsh said his plan heading into the final round is much like it was when he teed off in his first competitive tournament in months.