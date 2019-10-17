Subscribe for 99¢
Southwestern Conference boys tournament

Belleville East's Hogan Messinger hits the ball off the tee during the second round of the Southwestern Conference tournament at Belk Park Golf Course on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Wood River, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

(Friday-Saturday, 36 holes)

At The Den at Fox Creek, Bloomington

TEAM QUALIFIERS

Barringer, DeKalb, Elmhurst York, Geneva, Glen Ellyn Glenbard West, Hinsdale Central, Lake Forest, Lockport, New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central, Northbrook Glenbrook North, Pekin, Winnetka New Trier

AREA INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS

Belleville East: Hogan Messinger

Edwardsville: Trevor Laub

O'Fallon: Caden Cannon; Logan Lowery

