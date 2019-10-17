Class 3A boys golf state qualifiers 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 99¢ Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Belleville East's Hogan Messinger hits the ball off the tee during the second round of the Southwestern Conference tournament at Belk Park Golf Course on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Wood River, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com Paul Halfacre (Friday-Saturday, 36 holes)At The Den at Fox Creek, Bloomington TEAM QUALIFIERSBarringer, DeKalb, Elmhurst York, Geneva, Glen Ellyn Glenbard West, Hinsdale Central, Lake Forest, Lockport, New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central, Northbrook Glenbrook North, Pekin, Winnetka New Trier AREA INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS Belleville East: Hogan MessingerEdwardsville: Trevor LaubO'Fallon: Caden Cannon; Logan Lowery Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! * Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Qualifier Boys Sport Class 3a Trevor Laub Area Caden Cannon Logan Lowery View comments Most popular Top-ranked small school Cardinal Ritter may have used ineligible player Players, parents searching for answers after Porter's dismissal from Roosevelt Notebook: Roosevelt's Porter remains missing from the sidelines; visitation, funeral services set for Vashon grad Mitchell Wright helps Parkway West bang its way past Lafayette District roundup: Lindbergh holds off Fox in slugfest Follow us Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram View All Promotions promotion spotlight AP QUIZ: What type of Halloween candy are you? promotion Register to attend the Saint Louis Best Bridal Show. Print Ads Other BOMMARITO-USED CARS ST PETER - Ad from 2019-10-17 13 hrs ago Other MCKELVEY HOMES - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 Other ST LOUIS COUNTY LIBRARY - Ad from 2019-10-11 Oct 11, 2019 Office NICKOLAS DALBA REAL ESTATE - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 Medical ST LOUIS CHILDRENS HOSP - Ad from 2019-10-16 Oct 16, 2019 Office FIRST COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION - Ad from 2019-10-12 Oct 12, 2019 Other JERSEY MIKES FRANCHISE SYSTEM - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 Other SCHNUCKS MEDIA & SPONSORSHIPS - Ad from 2019-10-14 Oct 14, 2019 Home INDOOR COMFORT TEAM - Ad from 2019-10-15 Oct 15, 2019 Construction RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN/LEAD SURGE - Ad from 2019-10-15 Oct 15, 2019 © 2019 Lee Enterprises | Terms | Privacy