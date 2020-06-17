Despite chaotic final round, Walsh hangs on to post Gateway PGA Junior win

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — After a first round that was about as steady as they come, Ryan Walsh’s second round was anything but.

“It was a chaotic round,” the Chaminade junior-to-be said. “It was pretty up and down.”

After shooting an even-par 70 on Tuesday, Walsh carded a 5-over 75 in Wednesday’s final round of the Gateway PGA Junior Tour two-day tournament at The Quarry at Crystal Springs Golf Club. Even with the higher second-round score, Walsh still took home the Tour Boys Division championship.

“Looking back, I’m pretty happy,” he said. “Obviously, you look back to see what you could have done a lot better. You could have gone under par, but at the end of the day, you still won.”

Walsh’s final round started with bogeys on the first, second and fourth holes, but he rebounded to post birdies on Nos. 5, 6 and 8. A bogey on the 9th hole followed by a double bogey on No. 10 shaved a once sizable lead down to two strokes. But Walsh again righted the ship with a birdie and three pars on the next four holes before finishing with bogeys on three of the final four holes.