Dominick Emig, senior, Highland

Emig turned in a solid season last fall for the Bulldogs. He got things started with a third-place showing in the large schools division of the Madison County Tournament and later finished tied for eighth at the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament. Emig then posted a strong start to the postseason with an individual medalist performance in the Class 2A Taylorville Regional and a tie for ninth in the Effingham Sectional before he finished in a tie for 40th at state.