Edwardsville surges past O'Fallon for Southwestern Conference boys golf title

Only four golfers managed a sub-80 round on Tuesday and three of them wore the Tigers orange and black. Freshman Ryan Suhre had the low round of the day with a 74 to finish in third place at 152, while fellow freshman Mason Lewis fired a 79 to finish fourth with a 155.

“I just tried to hit center fairways and tried to focus on being the best for today,” Suhre said. “My drives were pretty straight out there. I hit a lot of fairways, which helped me to get on the greens and make birdies.”

O'Fallon held the opening-round lead with a 299 at Belk Park, but the Panthers had their top three players shoot a collective 26 strokes higher in the final round to come in at 321 for the day and 620 for the tournament, three shots in back of Edwardsville.

“We actually started off fairly well,” O'Fallon coach Matt Hackmann said. “We had a lot of kids that were coming in right at what they normally shoot, but then the last four or five holes, we kind of fell apart there.”

Panthers senior Caden Cannon had a spectacular first round three weeks ago with a personal-best 66, but he found the going a little tougher Tuesday with a season high 79.

Even so, his two-day total of 145 was still good enough to make him the individual medalist.