Edwardsville surges past O'Fallon for Southwestern Conference boys golf title

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Neither rain nor wind nor a deficit coming in to the day could hold back the Edwardsville boys golf team.
Overnight thunderstorms gave way to brisk, drizzly conditions Tuesday morning, but the Tigers brushed that aside in the final round at Stonewolf Golf Club to overtake first-round leader O'Fallon and win the Southwestern Conference Tournament team title.
“We always kind of preach just take care what you can control and not focus on anybody else. Ultimately, have fun and see where the chips fall at the end. Today, like they have a number of years, they fell in our favor,” Edwardsville coach Adam Tyler said. “I really think that they were focused on their game. They didn't care what anybody else was doing on the course or the conditions. The course was fantastic, but the conditions weren't ideal. They just grinded out there and did their thing.”
The Tigers compiled a final-round team score of 311, up just slightly from their first-round 306 three weeks ago at Belk Park Golf Course for a total of 617 to prevail on a day when a large majority of the individual scores were higher than they were in the opening round.
“It's a tough course, so I was glad that a couple of us shot really well and we could pull out the win,” said Edwardsville sophomore Carter Crow, who carded a 3-over-par 75 to finish with a two-day total of 148, which was good for second place overall.
Only four golfers managed a sub-80 round on Tuesday and three of them wore the Tigers orange and black. Freshman Ryan Suhre had the low round of the day with a 74 to finish in third place at 152, while fellow freshman Mason Lewis fired a 79 to finish fourth with a 155.
“I just tried to hit center fairways and tried to focus on being the best for today,” Suhre said. “My drives were pretty straight out there. I hit a lot of fairways, which helped me to get on the greens and make birdies.”
O'Fallon held the opening-round lead with a 299 at Belk Park, but the Panthers had their top three players shoot a collective 26 strokes higher in the final round to come in at 321 for the day and 620 for the tournament, three shots in back of Edwardsville.
“We actually started off fairly well,” O'Fallon coach Matt Hackmann said. “We had a lot of kids that were coming in right at what they normally shoot, but then the last four or five holes, we kind of fell apart there.”
Panthers senior Caden Cannon had a spectacular first round three weeks ago with a personal-best 66, but he found the going a little tougher Tuesday with a season high 79.
Even so, his two-day total of 145 was still good enough to make him the individual medalist.
“One of my goals as a high school player is winning conference, so I'm definitely glad that happened,” Cannon said. “Going into today, knowing I had a seven-stroke lead, I really didn't think about it all until the last couple holes when I knew I was playing so bad and I didn't know how anybody else was playing. So, I made some pretty good putts near the end just knowing that it was probably gonna be pretty close. I'm happy with the way that I finished.”
Cannon birdied what he considers the hardest hole on the course (No. 4), but it was his only birdie of the day to go along with eight bogeys.
“Today was just a bad day. I probably didn't take that extra deep breath that I should have taken on every shot,” Cannon said. “I would say the conditions were difficult. It was raining half the time and it did get windy. But at the end of the day, it's strictly myself. I made a lot of small mistakes that cost me a lot of strokes.”
Cannon also took the runner-up team finish on his shoulders.
“I believe that I basically lost conference for the team,” he said. “We lost by three and all I had to do was come out and shoot 76. I could do that any day of my life. So, it definitely hurts. But, we've got regional and sectional coming up and I'm very looking forward to those.”
Hackmann was quick to absolve his senior leader of all the blame.
“Caden's led the way for us all year long and he's always been that anchor for us where we know what he's going to come in with. And today he just struggled a little bit,” Hackmann said. “We have to understand that when Caden doesn't have it, other guys have to pick it up. Unfortunately, today we were all around that 80 mark.”
The conference championship continues a remarkable season for an Edwardsville team that is doing it with mainly freshmen and sophomores.
“If you would have told me at the beginning of the year, we were shooting in the low 300s and our bad rounds are in the three-teens, I would have said, 'Sign me up, I'll take it in a heartbeat,' ” Tyler said. “This team so far up to this point has exceeded any expectation I could have ever had and this was just another step of them exceeding expectations.”