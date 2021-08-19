Edwardsville's Crow continues to sizzle with Madison County crown

WOOD RIVER — Carter Crow would like to take his play on the golf course this week and bottle it up for use the rest of the season.

The Edwardsville High sophomore fired his second consecutive 3-under 69 on Thursday at Belk Park Golf Course to win both the overall and large-schools division titles at the Madison County Tournament. That matched the 69 he carded at Tuesday's Alton Tee-Off Classic at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

“If you told me I would do it, I probably wouldn't believe you,” Crow said. “I've never had a round like that, so to have two back-to-back is pretty awesome.”

His superb effort led the Tigers to the large-schools team title with a 305, which was 21 shots better than defending tournament champion Highland.

That followed a 307 in a narrow runner-up finish at the Alton Tee-Off Classic.

“They've had a great week so far and I'm really happy with the way they've played,” Edwardsville coach Adam Tyler said. “I try not to focus too much on the number. It's one of things that I feel like if you just play the course and take it one shot at a time, it's all going to play out the way it should play out. But, we are young and we are not experienced, so that 305 can turn into a 325 in a hurry.”