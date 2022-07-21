Eureka's Forister erases summer frustration with Gateway PGA Junior win at Old Hickory

ST. PETERS — Logan Forister needed to see something positive for his summer to take a turn for the better.

The Eureka High senior-to-be wasn't happy with his performance on the golf course thus far this summer, but that changed Thursday when he fired an even-par 72 to win the Gateway PGA Junior Tour 18-Hole event Boys 16-18 title by two strokes at Old Hickory Country Club.

“This was my best round in a while,” Forister said. “I've really struggled this year. I feel like it's always something different, so it feels really good to tie it all together and have a little momentum going into the AJGA (event) I'm playing in Columbia next week.”

Forister's day started fairly well with a 2-over 38 on the back nine (all players started on hole 10), but he fired a sizzling 2-under 34 on the front nine to finish at even-par.

“I just had to stay patient,” he said. “I knew I let a couple shots get away from me on the back.”

Forister's first nine holes included seven pars and a pair of bogeys on Holes 11 and 18. His last nine also included seven pars, but he replaced the bogeys with a pair of birdies on Holes 3 and 7.

“I feel like I got a little unlucky on 11, our second hole. I got on the edge of a bunker and kind of scalded it out and over the back of the green, so I made bogey there,” he said. “And then 12 is a gettable par-5 where I hit two good shots just short, chipped up and barely missed it. Then, I missed a putt on 13 and same thing on 15. A three-putt on 18 kind of took my momentum away, but I did my best to just keep my foot on the gas pedal and I didn't end up making a bogey on the last nine.”

St. Dominic senior-to-be Colin Aubuchon carded a 2-over 74 to finish second.

“I've been fortunate enough to play out here a couple times. I used to be a member when I was 12 or 13,” he said. “I think this course is a little gimmicky. You kind of have to know what you're doing. You can't just show up and play and expect to shoot well. I bet if these guys all played again, they'd drop two or three shots.”

Like Forister did in his round, Aubuchon also fared better on his second nine. He matched Forister with a 2-under 34 on the final nine holes after a 4-over 40 on his first nine.

“I was actually playing well until I hit a bogey and a double on 17 and 18. It was just unfortunate circumstances,” Aubuchon said. “But I turned it around on the front. I was 2-under for the last four holes and kind of came back.”

Priory sophomore-to-be Eddie Rothery shot a 4-over 76 to claim third place.

“I'm pretty happy with the way I played today,” he said. “The summer's gone really good. Definitely a huge improvement from last year. I feel like I've improved a lot just with my scoring average.”

Unlike the two players that finished in front of him, Rothery's best nine holes came on his first nine. He had seven pars, a birdie and a bogey to make the turn at even-par 36 before fading somewhat on the final nine holes with a 4-over 40.

“I finished out the front nine even, so I was feeling pretty good, but on the back nine I just kind of lost some steam,” Rothery said. “I just felt really zoned in and then — not to make an excuse or anything — the heat kind of got to me. I didn't do a good job of hydrating or anything. So, I just didn't get my focus in on the back nine, although I did finish on 8 and 9 with two pars, which was good.”

The heat was a factor for all the golfers Thursday with temperatures and heat indices both hovering around the century mark.

“It's interesting you say that because it's all mental,” Aubuchon said. “As I was making the turn, I was starting to feel kind of blah, and then whenever I was just parring out, I was just kind of getting in a zone. There were ice towels out there and those are the best things ever. They save rounds.”

“It's hot,” Forister said. “I just drink as much water as I can and find shade when I can when I'm waiting in between holes. But, if you're over the ball hitting shots or putting, it's kind of a second-thought thing.”

All three of the top finishers are coming off different postseason vibes after the boys high school golf season concluded two months ago.

Forister missed the state cut by a mere stroke after three-putting his final hole at the district tournament.

“I definitely want to get there,” he said. “I haven't ever played a state tournament. I'm a good golfer, I can win golf tournaments, so it's a little frustrating.”

Aubuchon also missed the state cut on the heels of a sophomore season in which he finished seventh at the Class 4 tourney.

“My high school season was not the best, simply because I didn't put in the work,” he said. “Everyone else was getting better and I was just sitting, not practicing enough, and it showed. So, this summer, I'm trying to learn from every tournament and drop scores.”

Rothery eagled the final hole at the district tourney to just barely make the state cut and allow the Ravens to qualify all five of their golfers to the Class 5 tourney, where they finished second as a team.

“It made me really excited, especially the way I got into state, so it was a huge momentum boost,” he said. “I didn't play awesome at state, but I'm really excited for our team to keep on continuing.”

St. Joseph's sophomore-to-be KC Lenox shot a 7-over 79 on her home course at Old Hickory to win the Girls 15-18 title by two strokes.

“It was a lot of fun,” she said. “I was playing with another member out here (Ellie Garavaglia of Francis Howell), which made it even more fun. It was a super-relaxed round.”

Lenox began her day with a 4-over 40 on her first nine holes and followed that up with a 3-over 39 on her final nine holes, which was a result she liked better.