Fall boys golf preview: Cannon plans to fire on all cylinders in fourth and final season for O'Fallon

“He's always had that 'it' factor,” Hackmann said. “When you watch him hit a golf ball on the range or you hear it off the club, he's one of those kids where you turn around and watch him. He hits the ball further than 99.9 percent of the kids out there and he's so accurate with everything. His biggest issue the first couple years were those mental mistakes here and there. Very rarely is it an actual shot mistake. And that's where he's matured so much this year. It's just small mistakes here and there that usually cost him the last couple years from being that No. 1 player in the area. I definitely think he's there now.”

Just three days after fall practice began and on the same day the new school year began, Cannon and the Panthers opened their season Thursday three-and-a-half hours to the north in The Prep Tour High School Boys Showcase at Senica's Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.

Cannon fired a 1-over-par 73 to finish in a tie for eighth, just three shots off the pace. It was a day that started with his very first tee shot going into the water. He recovered to make par on the hole.