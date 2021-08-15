Fall boys golf preview: Cannon plans to fire on all cylinders in fourth and final season for O'Fallon

Caden Cannon can vividly remember his first high school tee shot in the Alton Tee-Off Classic like it was yesterday.
“I started on hole 9 at Spencer T. (Olin) and it was a good shot. Went right down the middle of the fairway,” the O'Fallon High standout said. “I remember the whole round vividly, too. And now here we are, senior year. It's crazy to think about.”
A lot has happened between that first tee shot three years ago and today, as Cannon is embarking on a senior season where he should be one of the top golfers in the Metro East, if not the state of Illinois.
“More than anything these past three years, his maturity level and the way he prepares for each shot, he just does a great job of knowing exactly what he needs to do at that time,” O'Fallon coach Matt Hackmann said. “He has the potential to go out and shoot in the 60s almost every single time he tees it up.”
Cannon embarked on a solid freshman campaign in which he qualified for state, only to have it quickly taken away by a sectional scorecard dispute that eventually led to a shocking disqualification.
He rebounded to have another strong sophomore season that ended in a state tournament berth. But a first-round 84 left him on the outside looking in and he didn't make the cut for the final round.
“It was very rewarding because I should have been there freshman year. What happened happened, but I had a goal to get to, and win, state every year,” he said. “That (84) was pretty hard to take, but one thing I did learn that year when I started transitioning my mindset about golf is being able to fight and being able to stay cool and collected out there on the golf course.”
That gave way to what promised to be a stellar junior season for Cannon, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 Illinois state championship to be canceled.
“It was definitely very disappointing because my main goal throughout the whole entire season was to go win state. And since that changed, I had to change goals,” Cannon said. “It was a fun year. Just having the ability to play golf where other fall sports were either delayed until spring or didn't have a season at all, we were lucky to be able to even have the sport.”
That attitude led to a highly successful junior season in which Cannon rolled out one top-five finish after another.
He won medalist honors at the Inaugural Crusader Invitational and tied for second at the Dick Gerber Invitational. He had a quartet of third-place finishes, including the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional, the Southwestern Conference Tournament, the Panther Classic and the Alton Tee-Off Classic. He also posted a fourth-place showing at the St. Clair County Invitational and a sixth-place finish at the Class 3A Pekin Sectional.
“He's always had that 'it' factor,” Hackmann said. “When you watch him hit a golf ball on the range or you hear it off the club, he's one of those kids where you turn around and watch him. He hits the ball further than 99.9 percent of the kids out there and he's so accurate with everything. His biggest issue the first couple years were those mental mistakes here and there. Very rarely is it an actual shot mistake. And that's where he's matured so much this year. It's just small mistakes here and there that usually cost him the last couple years from being that No. 1 player in the area. I definitely think he's there now.”
Just three days after fall practice began and on the same day the new school year began, Cannon and the Panthers opened their season Thursday three-and-a-half hours to the north in The Prep Tour High School Boys Showcase at Senica's Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.
Cannon fired a 1-over-par 73 to finish in a tie for eighth, just three shots off the pace. It was a day that started with his very first tee shot going into the water. He recovered to make par on the hole.
“Opening up the tournament with the first drive in the water is definitely something you don't want to do. But, I didn't let it faze me too much,” Cannon said. “It was one of those days where you didn't really feel your swing, you were just playing. What kept me in the tournament was being able to manage the golf course and minimize a lot of the stupid mistakes out there. I think that's really gonna help me win a lot of tournaments this year and, of course, win state.”
At this point, all systems are go for a return to a normal postseason that includes a state tournament. Hackmann is hoping that remains the case so Cannon can enjoy the spoils of a senior season.
“The kid's one of the best players in the area and has been for the last three years. You just want that full year because he's got that potential every time he tees it up to go out and win,” Hackmann said. “I'm really looking forward to watching him play these courses he's comfortable at this year because I can tell he's made a huge step forward. I've got a lot of confidence in him right now that he's gonna go out and get it done and he's got a lot of confidence in his game.”
Cannon has made several college recruiting visits this summer and is getting interest from schools on both the NCAA Division I and II levels.
“At this point in the college recruiting process, I'm visiting schools and getting an idea of the major that I want,” he said. “Once I figure out what my major is, I'll make sure that the school I go to has the major that I want and, of course, has a solid golf team.”
Success for Cannon this season and the next four years beyond that are Hackmann's main hopes for his standout golfer.
“My goal for him is to play in college and obviously I want him to do well at state. They're almost 1A and 1B,” Hackmann said. “I still believe that, as good as he is, he hasn't reached his full ceiling. He's still got a lot of room to grow, even as good as he is, which is a good thing.”
Fall boys golfers to watch
Ian Bollinger, senior, Gibault
Carded a second-place finish at the Class 1A Gibault Regional to lead a senior-laden team to the regional team title. Followed that up with a tie for 17th at the Class 1A Zeigler-Royalton Sectional. He also had a top-five finish at the Nashville Invitational and tied for seventh at the Monroe County Tournament.
Max Bruening, junior, Althoff
Turned in a trio of title showings last fall, including winning the St. Clair County Invitational and Panther Classic titles outright, while tying for first at the Class 1A Okawville Regional with a 69. Finished second at the Dick Gerber Invitational and third at the South Seven Conference Tournament, while also posting top-10 finishes at the inaugural Crusader Invitational and the Alton Tee-Off Classic.
Carter Goebel, senior, Mater Dei
Capped off an outstanding season with a 69 to tie for medalist honors at the Class 1A Okawville Regional and a 12th-place showing at the season-ending Class 1A Ziegler-Royalton Sectional. His regular season was full of top-five finishes, as he tied for second at the inaugural Crusader Invitational, tied for third at the Panther Classic, came in fourth at both the Dick Gerber and Mascoutah invitationals and tied for fifth at the Alton Tee-Off Classic.
Joey Hyten, sophomore, Father McGivney
First season of varsity golf was a highly successful one that was highlighted by four top-10 showings. His top finish was a tie for medalist honors in the Small Schools Division at the Madison County Invitational. He also tied for seventh at the Dick Gerber Invitational and tied for ninth at the Hickory Stick Invitational. He also had a strong start to the postseason with a fifth-place finish at the Class 1A Mount Olive Regional.
Aidan O'Keefe, junior, Alton Marquette
Posted a strong season that included five top-seven showings. His best finish came when he tied for medalist honors in the Small Schools Division at the Madison County Invitational. He also posted a pair of ties for fifth place at both the Crusader and Hickory Stick invitationals. He garnered a sixth-place finish at the Class 1A Mount Olive Regional and also tied for seventh at the Alton Tee-Off Classic.