Father McGivney's Hyten battles back for Dick Gerber title before hitting the ice

"It's tough," said Steve Hyten, his father and Father McGivney's assistant coach. "The hockey is definitely his main focus and takes a lot of his time, but they happen for the most part in two different seasons."

Steve Hyten pointed out the motion for a hockey swing and a golf swing are similar.

"I hit about 20 6-iron (shots) today," Joey Hyten said. "I picked out a club I knew I could hit and I got a few lucky bounces and my chipping was really good. I probably made five or six 8-footers. It was just a good short game today."

Joey Hyten displayed the ability to brush off a bad shot and move forward with a positive attitude.

"I just took a drink of water, maybe a few deep breaths and got rid of it," Hyten said. "Pretend it didn't happen and move on to the next hole."

The six-shot turnaround from the first round to the second came as no surprise to Renken.

"This kind of golf course may suit him better," Renken said. "A lot of kids like to blast it off the tee, but Joey has the ability to hit every club the same and control it. I didn't really need to tell him anything. He's got such a great golf mind and that comes from his family. He goes out there and just does what he needs to do."