Gibault rolls to regional team championship; Chester's James takes medalist honors

Ian led the way with an 80. Senior Ryan Kruse, who is considered No. 1 on the team, followed with an 83, which was good enough for third place overall. Ryan Bollinger carded an 85. Alex Sweeney and Landan Vollmer each shot 90.

The Hawks' scores were higher than usual, partly due to a difficult wind that swirled at times and then disappeared at others.

Gibault had been averaging between 309 and 312 on its way to regular-season wins in the Crusader Invitational, Monroe County Tournament and Marissa Jamboree.

Most of the players were disappointed with their total Tuesday but happy they advanced to play for another week.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the season will end with sectional play next week.

Ian pulled through Tuesday. And he bested his senior brother in tournament play for the first time this season.

That triumph likely will lead to some trash talking among the siblings at their Red Bud residence this week.

"Normally, he's better than me," Ian said. "This is my chance."

Ryan actually was proud of his younger brother.

"It was good to see," Ryan said. "We needed his score."