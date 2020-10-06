Gibault rolls to regional team championship; Chester's James takes medalist honors

WARTBURG — Ian Bollinger couldn't help but laugh.
The Gibault junior watched Tuesday as his older brother, Ryan, plunked a shot into the water on the 18th hole in the Class 1A Gibault Regional boys golf tournament at Acorns Golf Links.
"I was wondering, 'What was he thinking?' " Ian said. "I mean, it went straight in there. It was kind of funny."
The Gibault players had plenty of reason to smile at the miscue. The regional crown already was sewn up well before Ryan's faux pas at the end.
The Hawks fashioned a four-player score of 338 to claim their first regional title since 2016. They finished 19 strokes ahead of second-place Trico, which also advanced to the Class 1A Zeigler-Royalton Sectional next week at Franklin County Country Club in West Frankfort.
Chester High senior Jarrett James grabbed medalist honors with an impressive 2-over-par 74 — six shots ahead of second-place Ian Bollinger.
The younger Bollinger is normally the No. 4 player on a deep and talented Gibault roster.
But he stepped up on a windy day to lead his team to the championship.
"Our top four is kind of 1, 1A, 1B and 1C," Gilbault coach Steve Bergheger said. "They take turns who is going to be the one."
Ian led the way with an 80. Senior Ryan Kruse, who is considered No. 1 on the team, followed with an 83, which was good enough for third place overall. Ryan Bollinger carded an 85. Alex Sweeney and Landan Vollmer each shot 90.
The Hawks' scores were higher than usual, partly due to a difficult wind that swirled at times and then disappeared at others.
Gibault had been averaging between 309 and 312 on its way to regular-season wins in the Crusader Invitational, Monroe County Tournament and Marissa Jamboree.
Most of the players were disappointed with their total Tuesday but happy they advanced to play for another week.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the season will end with sectional play next week.
Ian pulled through Tuesday. And he bested his senior brother in tournament play for the first time this season.
That triumph likely will lead to some trash talking among the siblings at their Red Bud residence this week.
"Normally, he's better than me," Ian said. "This is my chance."
Ryan actually was proud of his younger brother.
"It was good to see," Ryan said. "We needed his score."
The brothers have a few little scraps, like most siblings. But for the most part, they get along although Kruse said "it can be a riot out there" when they are feuding.
"It's a rivalry, like most brothers" Bergheger said.
The Hawks were on fire during the regular season, racking up a 13-2 mark in tournament and dual matches. They finished three strokes ahead of defending 1A state champion Mater Dei at the Crusader Invitational.
"When we're on our game, we're pretty tough," Ian said. "Today wasn't our best. But we won as a team and we get to play again next week. That's the main thing."
James recorded three birdies to run away with the individual crown. His steady play from start to finish made it impossible for anyone to gain any strokes on him down the stretch.
"I hit a lot of fairways and when I didn't I was pretty close," James said. "With the wind factor, if I shoot anything under 75, I feel like that's pretty good."
James snaked in a 30-foot putt for a birdie on the seventh hole.
A long hitter who averages 270 yards off the tee, James three-putted the first hole and was 2 over at the start. But he responded with consistent play the rest of the way.
"I didn't know where (my round) was going to go from there," said James, who finished 12th in the 1A state tournament last season. "But I picked it up."
