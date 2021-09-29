Gibault's Bollinger claims individual regional crown, eyes first state berth

WATERLOO — Ian Bollinger told his coach he was “playing bad” during Wednesday's Class 1A Gibault Regional boys golf tournament.
Bollinger may have been disappointed with how he played, but the results will say the Gibault senior was the individual medalist at the tournament at Acorns Golf Links.
“I said, 'You played bad? You finished first,' ” Hawks coach Steve Bergheger said. “But that's the way he is. He wants to be perfection in a non-perfect game and you just can't do that.”
Bollinger fired a 2-over-par 74 to finish one shot ahead of both Nashville sophomore Parker Renken and Christ Our Rock Lutheran sophomore Parker Boehne and win his first regional title. Bollinger shot an 80 last year in finishing second.
He and 27 other golfers (six on the top three teams and 10 individuals not on those teams) advanced to the Class 1A Hamilton County Sectional on Monday at Green Hills Golf Club in Mount Vernon.
“It's good to step up and actually win it this year,” he said. “Little different conditions than last year. Last year was super windy. Today, it wasn't too bad out there.”
Bollinger acknowledged he felt like he didn't play his best Wednesday.
“I didn't hit it great,” he said. “I kind of scrambled for pars, didn't make many birdies. I hit the driver pretty well. There really wasn't anything else I did very well. Just kind of average.”
Bollinger said his game hasn't been super sharp the last couple weeks, but Bergheger said his standout has had a solid season overall.
“He's only had one score in the 40s. Everything else has been below 40,” Bergheger said. “He can play better. His wedges weren't working today. He's a great kid for golf in handling his ups and downs.”
When he advanced to sectionals last season, Bollinger knew that was it. The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to fall state championships in Illinois, so sectionals was as far as anyone could go. This year, he can aim for his long-awaited goal of his first state tournament appearance.
Bollinger's individual round helped Gibault to a second-place team finish with a 335 and a berth in the sectional round.
The Hawks won a regional title last year with a slightly-higher score (338) and did so with Bollinger and five seniors, so this year's sectional team is almost an entirely different squad aside from its No. 1 player.
“They're pretty excited for it,” Bollinger said. “It's completely different than last year. New guys, new everything. They got it done.”
Nashville captured its first regional team title since 2019 with a 324 on Monday. The Hornets had four players shoot 86 or better and were the only team not to have at least one player score over 100.
“We had a great day of golf,” Nashville coach Jason Guest said. “Our 1 and 2 kind of lead us. They're both tremendous players. But, the main thing today was our 3, 4, 5 and 6 guys kind of got off to rough starts, but they stayed focused and pulled it together.”
Okawville grabbed the third and final team sectional berth with a 348.
“We've been looking forward to this. It's probably one of the best teams I've coached since I've been doing this,” Rockets coach Travis Kuhn said. “We did the things that we had to do. The course played tough today. We made some bogeys, but bogeys weren't bad today.”
The top nine individual spots were cut and dried, but there was a four-way tie for the 10th and final sectional berth, so the quartet headed back out on the course for a playoff. Sparta sophomore Jack Loesing needed just one playoff hole to escape the logjam and earn the right to move on.
“It was nerve-wracking. I was shaking so much,” Loesing said. “I didn't think I could do it, but I did it. It's pretty cool.”