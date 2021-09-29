Gibault's Bollinger claims individual regional crown, eyes first state berth

Bollinger said his game hasn't been super sharp the last couple weeks, but Bergheger said his standout has had a solid season overall.

“He's only had one score in the 40s. Everything else has been below 40,” Bergheger said. “He can play better. His wedges weren't working today. He's a great kid for golf in handling his ups and downs.”

When he advanced to sectionals last season, Bollinger knew that was it. The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to fall state championships in Illinois, so sectionals was as far as anyone could go. This year, he can aim for his long-awaited goal of his first state tournament appearance.

Bollinger's individual round helped Gibault to a second-place team finish with a 335 and a berth in the sectional round.

The Hawks won a regional title last year with a slightly-higher score (338) and did so with Bollinger and five seniors, so this year's sectional team is almost an entirely different squad aside from its No. 1 player.

“They're pretty excited for it,” Bollinger said. “It's completely different than last year. New guys, new everything. They got it done.”