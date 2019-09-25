Led by junior Evan Sutton's individual medalist title, Highland captured the Mississippi Valley Conference boys golf team title for the second time in three seasons Wednesday at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.
Sutton shot a 4-over-par 76, helping the Bulldogs to a team score of 329 that edged Mascoutah's 330 by one shot for the team crown.
The Bulldogs, who also won the MVC team crown in 2017, also counted an 80 from freshman Jack Massa, an 86 from junior Reid Koishor and an 87 — a score posted by both junior Jake Brauns and junior Jaxton Black.
Massa finished fourth individually and his 80 was a season-best score, as was the 86 by Koishor.
Sutton's 76 was his second consecutive tournament to break 80. He shot a 73 on Friday to finish second in the O'Fallon Panther Classic.
Mascoutah's charge was led by senior Jaden Rhoderick and junior Colin Waltsgott, who tied for second individually at 7-over 79. Brayden Knoebel, a sophomore, followed with an 82 in sixth and senior, Andrew Brady fired an 90.
Both Highland and Mascoutah, along with MVC members Triad and Waterloo, are in the Class 2A Centralia Regional that is scheduled to be played Oct. 7 at Greenview Golf Course.