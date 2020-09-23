Highland's Emig emerges to claim MVC medalist crown

"His mentality was excellent," Highland coach Brent James said. "He's been right there and he finally put it all together."

Emig's ability to bounce back from the disastrous start was the key to his success. On the very next hole after the triple, he stuck a 7-iron to within two feet of the pin from 145 yards out for a birdie. Four holes later, he drilled a 40-foot putt for another birdie.

All of a sudden, the triple bogey was a distant memory.

"I just stuck with it," Emig said.

James was not surprised by Emig's ability to regroup.

"He lets bad shots roll off him like water," James said. "That's just the type of player that he is."

Emig stayed consistent down the stretch to tie a career mark. He also shot a 74 in a PGA Junior event over the summer.

Sutton, who came into the tournament as the favorite to repeat, was impressed with his teammate's composure.

"When he's making putts, he can (score) like he did today," Sutton said.

But Sutton was not happy with his score and vowed to improve down the road.

"I can do so much better than today," Sutton said.