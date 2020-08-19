Illinois boys golf preview: Mater Dei eyes repeat state crown with former player taking over as coach

Parker Lawrence knew the question was coming.
The first-year Mater Dei boys golf coach has heard it so many times he has a prepared response ready to go.
Yes, Lawrence realizes he's in the hot seat taking over a program that captured the Class 1A state championship last fall.
But he is ready for the challenge.
"I'm aware that nothing short of another (title) will make people happy," Lawrence said. "But I've got a lot of confidence in these kids. They can do it — they're that good."
The Knights are indeed loaded.
And they've got a former standout returning to his alma matter to guide the ship.
The 26-year-old Lawrence is a 2012 Mater Dei grad who went on to an impressive golfing career at Kaskaskia College and SIU Edwardsville. He led SIUE with a 75.08 scoring average as a senior and qualified for the junior college national tournament in his two seasons at Kaskaskia. Plus, he placed seventh at the state tournament in his junior season at Mater Dei
Lawrence's ability and experience give him confidence in his new squad.
"This is one of the best teams I've ever seen," he said. "And I've played a lot of golf."
Lawrence is taking over for Dennis Trame, a long-time multi-sport coach and administrator at the Breese-based school. Trame is confident he is leaving the program in good hands.
"He'll do a great job," Trame said. "He knows the game and he knows the kids."
Lawrence plays along side many of his players in spring and summer tournaments around Clinton County and the surrounding area.
He still holds a slight advantage over his players, although the group is working hard to close that gap.
"He's pushing us to get better," Knights senior Ian Berndsen said. "He knows the game so well."
Mater Dei returns three key players from last year's title team that edged Althoff 643-644 over 36 holes in the 1A state tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.
Carter Goebel, who paced the team with a 158 at state, leads the way. A junior, Goebel's steady play and leadership skills will be keys in the bid to repeat.
"His shots are straight down the middle every time he hits it," Lawrence said. "But his best attribute is his ability to forget. He'll hit one in the trees and then he'll just smile and move on like it never happened."
Goebel's older brothers Grant and Tyler also played at Mater Dei.
Seniors Berndsen and Blake Kloeckner likely will hold down the Nos. 2 and 3 spots in the deep lineup.
Lawrence said there is a group of five or six players who will be fighting for the remaining starting spots.
"I'll let them battle it out and then we'll be able to pick and choose," Lawrence said. "We've got a lot of guys that can really play and they want to get better."
Lawrence said there are 17 players in the program.
"Golf is a big deal around here," Berndsen said. "After last year, people want to be a part of this."
Berndsen and his teammates have spent the last several months preparing to defend the crown. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Knights have been able to get in a lot of extra work.
"There hasn't been a whole lot to do," Berndsen said. "Just play golf and work on your game."
The Knights opened the season Tuesday by finishing sixth in the 14-team Alton Tee-Off Classic at Spencer T. Olin. Goebel shot 6-over-par 78 to finish tied for fifth individually.
The players are aware that a state championship tournament might not be held this year due to COIVD-19 concerns.
But that hasn't slowed the Knights’ enthusiasm.
"I hope they get the opportunity to show how good they are," Lawrence said. "I'm not going to have to do a whole lot. They realize what to do and how to do it and they're ready to get going."
ILLINOIS BOYS GOLFERS TO WATCH
Caden Cannon, junior, O’Fallon
Took medalist honors in the Class 3A Regional tournament at Arlington Greens with a 72. Beat Nate Frey of Edwardsville in a one-hole playoff. Won the Orphan Invitational with a season-low 5-under-par 67 at Greenview Golf Club in Centralia. Fired a 74 to take third in sectional play at Lick Creek Golf Course in Pekin.
Avery Irwin, senior, Althoff
Fired a 156 at Class 1A state tournament to help Crusaders to a second-place team finish — one shot behind champion Mater Dei. He finished 16th overall. Won Class 1A Regional crown at Spencer T. Olin with a 69 and fired a season-best 68 in winning the South Seven Conference Preview Tournament on Aug. 16 at Green Hills Country Club in Mount Vernon.
Hayden Moore, senior, Edwardsville
Won the large division of the Madison County Tournament at Belk Park with a 73. Was runner-up at two-day Southwestern Conference Tournament. Took fourth at Collinsville Regional (75).
Evan Sutton, Senior, Highland
Won the Mississippi Valley Conference crown with a 4-over-76 at Belk Park – three shots ahead of his nearest competitor. Placed ninth in Class 2A Centralia Regional and 13th in Charleston Sectional. Finished 28th at state.
Garrett Wood, senior, Triad
Took medalist honors in Class 2A regional at Greenview Golf Club with an even-par 72. Placed 13th in the sectional round and finished 40th at state tournament. Was fifth in early-season Madison County Tournament.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.