Illinois boys golf preview: Mater Dei eyes repeat state crown with former player taking over as coach

Seniors Berndsen and Blake Kloeckner likely will hold down the Nos. 2 and 3 spots in the deep lineup.

Lawrence said there is a group of five or six players who will be fighting for the remaining starting spots.

"I'll let them battle it out and then we'll be able to pick and choose," Lawrence said. "We've got a lot of guys that can really play and they want to get better."

Lawrence said there are 17 players in the program.

"Golf is a big deal around here," Berndsen said. "After last year, people want to be a part of this."

Berndsen and his teammates have spent the last several months preparing to defend the crown. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Knights have been able to get in a lot of extra work.

"There hasn't been a whole lot to do," Berndsen said. "Just play golf and work on your game."

The Knights opened the season Tuesday by finishing sixth in the 14-team Alton Tee-Off Classic at Spencer T. Olin. Goebel shot 6-over-par 78 to finish tied for fifth individually.

The players are aware that a state championship tournament might not be held this year due to COIVD-19 concerns.