Illinois golf spotlight: Hyten siblings will have Father McGivney well-represented in state tournaments

The Hytens will be a family divided this weekend.

Not because of a disagreement or anything like that, but because of golf.

Father McGivney senior Ellie Hyten will tee it up at 9:42 a.m. Friday in the Class 1A girls state tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur. About 46 miles to the north, her brother, McGivney sophomore Joey Hyten, will tee off at 10:27 a.m. Friday in the Class 1A boys state tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.

“It's really a great feeling,” Joey said. “We've been practicing together since we were little kids. We've always grown up in the game together. For both of us to qualify for state, that's just a really cool thing.”

But it does create a dilemma for family members wishing they could watch both compete.

“We joke that our parents have to choose favorites,” Ellie said.

Their parents, Steve Hyten and Kristi Hyten, made the same practical choice they've had to make each of the last two postseasons.

Steve is the assistant coach for the McGivney girls, so he goes with Ellie. And Kristi provides the main on-site support for Joey.