Illinois golf spotlight: Hyten siblings will have Father McGivney well-represented in state tournaments

The Hytens will be a family divided this weekend.
Not because of a disagreement or anything like that, but because of golf.
Father McGivney senior Ellie Hyten will tee it up at 9:42 a.m. Friday in the Class 1A girls state tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur. About 46 miles to the north, her brother, McGivney sophomore Joey Hyten, will tee off at 10:27 a.m. Friday in the Class 1A boys state tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.
“It's really a great feeling,” Joey said. “We've been practicing together since we were little kids. We've always grown up in the game together. For both of us to qualify for state, that's just a really cool thing.”
But it does create a dilemma for family members wishing they could watch both compete.
“We joke that our parents have to choose favorites,” Ellie said.
Their parents, Steve Hyten and Kristi Hyten, made the same practical choice they've had to make each of the last two postseasons.
Steve is the assistant coach for the McGivney girls, so he goes with Ellie. And Kristi provides the main on-site support for Joey.
“Divide and conquer is absolutely it,” Kristi said. “I felt particularly disappointed that I couldn't attend Ellie's because it's her senior year and this is not going to happen for her again. But at the same time, Steve has put in so much time and energy with the girls the last four years and he is obviously the driving factor for golf in our family, so I wanted to make sure he has that opportunity to finish things off with her. And I'm happy to go watch Joey. He's really fun to watch. He's got a lot of talent.”
Golf is part of the DNA for the Hytens, who could be arguably be considered the first family of Father McGivney golf.
Steve finished 10th in the state in his senior year at Edwardsville High in 1992. He has assisted both the boys and girls teams at McGivney, where his dad, Ken, is now the girls head coach. Ellie and Joey's youngest sibling, Sarah, is an eighth-grade golfer at St. Boniface Catholic School in Edwardsville and will be at McGivney next season.
“Golf has been a blessing for us,” Steve said. “It's really a pastime that we love. We love to go play other courses. It's just a nice way to get the kids to ourselves for five hours with no phones.”
Kristi agreed, saying, “It's just been a wonderful family game. I tell all my friends to get their families into golf. It's wonderful family time. We take a lot of vacations where they just want to golf every day. And that's great quality time with your kids.”
Ellie and Joey are just the second and third McGivney golfers to qualify for state.
Ellie did it for the first time in her final chance as a senior and became the Griffins' first female qualifier in the 10-year history of the school.
“We're always just making history because we go to such a small school, so there's a lot of firsts,” she said. “It was the best feeling when I realized I was in for sure. It's amazing to see me come full circle because freshman year I barely made it to sectionals and this year I kind of barely made it to state. It's just cool to see how far I've come.”
Joey became just the second boys player to advance to state for the Griffins after DJ Villhard did it his senior year of 2018.
“It's super exciting,” Joey said. “That's always the goal to make it to state. And obviously to win state, although that will be difficult. But just making it to state is a big thing.”
Despite the fact that both of them qualifying makes it impossible for all of the family members to see both Ellie and Joey play at state, their parents are more than happy both made it through.
“I'm very proud of them. They've both worked really hard,” Steve said. “Ellie has been working on it quite a bit. With her history of last year overcoming back surgery and this being her senior year, making a 10-footer on the last hole to go to state was just amazing.”
“They've both stuck with it and worked so hard,” Kristi said. “They've put in a lot of time over the years. I'm just a very proud momma.”
With Ellie graduating next spring, you'd think things might get a little easier. Think again. Sarah's arrival in ninth grade means the Hytens will still have a boy and a girl playing high school golf, so they just might run into some of the same logistical issues.
“We might,” Kristi said. “This is gonna take some serious coordination. But, we'll get it done.”