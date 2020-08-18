Irwin's chip kick-starts Althoff to Alton Tee-Off crown; Highland's Sutton grabs medalist honors

"Playing well in this is huge," said Polites.

Irwin, one of the top players in the area, grinded his way through rough winds and some ultra-fast greens.

He wasn't particularly pleased with his overall performance, but conceded that it was OK given the circumstances.

"It wasn't horrible, but I didn't hit the ball that well," he said. "I didn't go anything great. It was all just good."

Actually, his chip could be considered great.

"That's the kind of player that he is, he can pull off shots like that," Polites said. "When he told me he was going to put it in, I just laughed.

But it's not bragging if you can do it."

Irwin finished 16th at state last season in helping the Crusaders to a second-place finish in the Class 1A tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.

Mater Dei, which was also entered in the Tee-Off Classic, won the state championship by one shot 644-643.

Irwin has drawn the interest of numerous colleges throughout the Midwest although his recruiting has been slowed due COVID-19 concerns. Tennessee Tech, Austin Peay, Western Illinois and Valparaiso are among those showing the most interest.