Shot an 81 to help Hawks finish second as a team in Class 1A Waterloo Regional and advance to the sectional tournament, where they finished sixth.
Most popular
-
ESPN to broadcast CBC-De Smet showdown in September
-
No. 29: Ritter's Shelton switches positions to make his dream come true
-
No. 30: Seidel provides big boost for Seckman offensive line
-
Webster Groves aims to maintain tradition as Velten takes program's reins
-
Festus Post 253 continues magical run with trip to American Legion World Series