Joey Hyten, junior, Father McGivney

Hyten posted a quartet of top finishes for the Griffins last fall. He found early season success when he tied for third in the small schools division of the Madison County Tournament and finished 10th in the Hickory Stick Invitational. Hyten later had a seventh-place finish in the Class 1A Alton Marquette Regional and then posted a tie for 10th in the Hamilton County Sectional, which qualified him for state, where he fashioned a tie for 31st.