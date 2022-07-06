Kirkwood's Butler birdies playoff hole to edge Collinsville's Verning for Gateway PGA boys title

MADISON — Luke Butler finished his round of golf Wednesday just like he started it.

The Kirkwood sophomore-to-be birdied the par-4 hole No. 1 to start a sizzling final round of the Gateway PGA Junior Tour 2-Day tournament at Gateway National Golf Links.

That round would see Butler shoot a 1-under-par 70 to come from three strokes behind after the opening day to finish tied with Collinsville sophomore-to-be Eli Verning at 4-over 146.

The duo played a playoff on that same hole 1 and Butler again birdied it to win the boys 14-15 and overall divisions.

“I just had a great back nine today and I was making a lot of putts. That was really the main thing,” he said. “I was just thinking all day to give myself birdie chances and eventually some would drop.”

Butler, who finished tied for 37th at the Class 5 tourney this spring as a freshman, got the playoff hole off to a good start with a strong drive down the middle, and he then followed it up with a beautiful chip shot on to the green that got him within about 10 feet of the hole.

“I picked a target, ripped out a driver and just played my fade that I was playing all day really,” he said. “And then on that second shot, I knew I had perfect yardage for my 52-degree wedge, so I just took dead aim at it and stuck in there about 10-12 feet out.”

With all eyes on him, Butler calmly sank the birdie putt for the win, but not before it rolled around the lip of the cup once before falling in.

“At first, I thought I was dead-center and then it started to break a little bit more, but it happened to lip in, which is good,” he said. “It felt great when it went in.”

Verning's playoff-hole drive was just a yard or two behind Butler's and his chip also landed on the green, but he was about 25 feet from the cup for his birdie putt and he sent it too long past the hole right before Butler sank his winning shot.

“I could have hit the ball a little better, but I putted pretty good and the short game was pretty good,” Verning said of his day.

Verning, who finished just two shots short of making the cut at last fall's Class 3A Collinsville Regional, finished with a 73 in each round as he held the Boys 14-15 and Overall division leads after Tuesday's opening round.

“It was nice, but a little scary because I just started golfing a year-and-a-half ago,” he said. “So, this was my first time placing. My hard work is paying off. I've been playing every day.”

Highland senior-to-be Dominick Emig carded a two-day score of 8-over 150 to win the Boys 16-18 Division and finish third overall.

“I feel good about that,” he said. “I've been playing golf every single day this summer, working on my putting and chipping and just trying to get better. A lot of practice. Practice makes perfect.”

Emig, who won the Class 2A Taylorville Regional before advancing out of sectionals to a tie for 40th at state, had a strong finish to the two-day event with a 1-over 72 in the final round.

“You know, I was hitting everything good,” he said. “My putts were on fire, I was hitting my irons on the green in regulation every time and I was hitting my drives on every fairway and every green. Overall, I felt like I played pretty good today.”

The tourney at Gateway National also served as the final in a series that would determine the Gateway PGA's second qualifying spot for the upcoming Junior PGA Championship in suburban Chicago.

By virtue of winning the playoff, Butler earned himself 25 points. That put him into a tie with recent Priory graduate Matthew Politte, who won the 2-day tournament earlier this summer at Lake Forest Country Club, and set into motion some tiebreaking procedures that were likely not to be resolved until Thursday.