LeMatty, Politte tied heading into Gateway PGA Junior final round

Jack LeMatty knows exactly how he wants to approach his round of golf Tuesday.

“The mindset going into tomorrow is just stick with my game, play my game,” the Eureka junior-to-be said. “I don't have to do anything different.”

LeMatty fired an even-par 72 in Monday's first round of the two-day Gateway PGA Junior Tour Final Championship at WingHaven Country Club to join recent Priory graduate Matthew Politte atop the 18 Hole Boys 16-18 Division heading into Tuesday's final round.

“Overall, I hit the ball really good,” LeMatty said. “The putter was rolling. There was a stretch where I missed a couple just barely. If a couple of those would have dropped, I could have shot a serious number. But, I'm still happy with how I played and I'm looking to put something up like that tomorrow.”

LeMatty's round Monday included two birdies, 14 pars and two bogeys en route to a steady score of even-par 36 on both the front and back nine. But, a three-putt on his final hole led to one of those bogeys to finish off the day.

“It's a little annoying, but I can't get too flustered about it because I still got to go out and play well tomorrow,” he said. “I hit a good iron into 18. It was just a little short and then I had a tough lag putt uphill and then downhill. I just hit it a little too hard and didn't hit the downhiller coming back.”

Fresh off a strong three-round tournament performance in Florida recently, Politte was good with his round Monday at WingHaven.

“It was just pars, really. I just kept getting par after par,” he said. “It wasn't that I hit many great shots, it's just I didn't hit many bad shots. I had like two bad shots, I had two great shots and I had two bogeys, two birdies.”

Politte had a pair of bogeys on the front nine to hit the turn at 2-over 38 before making that up with two birdies on the back nine to finish the round even.

“It definitely feels better than if I was two-under and then had two bogeys and shot even,” he said. “It's a better feeling finishing strong, especially because I'd say the last few holes are the more difficult ones on the course.”

Two players sit just one shot back heading into Tuesday, as both De Smet senior-to-be Tim Powers and Hermann junior-to-be Trigg Lindahl carded matching 73s.

Powers shot 38 on the front nine before lowering that to a 35 on the back nine.

“I feel like I played pretty well,” he said. “I left a couple strokes out there, had a couple short shots miss off the mark, but overall I was able to complement it with better shots. So, I think it all evened out.”

Powers' back-nine round included an eagle on the par-2 16th Hole.

“I played that hole pretty well,” he said. “I holed out from like 50 yards. That felt good, especially going into Hole 17, which is a pretty tough hole. That gave me a lot of confidence to finish off the round.”

Lindahl, who won the Class 2 title this spring, liked his first round but felt it could have been even better.

“I had a lot of missed birdie putts that I probably should have made,” he said. “They were like 10 and 12-footers, but I could have made a few more and it could have been an easy under-par.”

Lindahl matched Powers with a 38-35 meaning he, too, had a strong final nine holes.

“It was nice to get back closer to even,” Lindahl said. “Nothing really changed, I just made a few more putts.”

Three golfers, including two from the area in Highland senior-to-be Dominick Emig and CBC sophomore-to-be Harper Ackermann, are just two shots behind heading into the final round.

Emig, whose Bulldogs team actually begins its season this week, carded a 38-36 on the way to his 2-over 74.

“I was hitting fairways, hitting greens,” he said. “I need to stick my approach shots closer if I want to make a better score. But, overall I played pretty good.”

Ackermann, who won the Tour Boys Division at the same tourney last summer, had a wild round Monday that saw eight consecutive pars to start the day, a subsequent stretch of five bogeys in six holes and then three straight birdies and a par to end the round.

“The first nine, it was pretty frustrating. So many birdie chances and I missed them all,” he said. “Then, it kind of got to me in the middle holes. And then I sank a putt and I just kept sinking putts there at the end, so that was nice.”

Recent Ladue grad William Park carded a 4-over 76 to sit four shots off the lead, while a trio of area golfers — Ladue senior-to-be Benjamin Rich, Marquette junior-to-be Dominic Mazzola and Eureka senior-to-be Logan Forister — will begin play Tuesday five strokes back.

Mazzola was in the mix for the top spot Monday with an even-par round through 15 holes before things blew up on his final three holes with a pair of double bogeys on Nos. 16 and 18 and a bogey on 17.