Mason Lewis, sophomore, Edwardsville

Lewis burst on to the high school golf scene last fall with a strong freshman campaign. The second-team All-Metro selection fired a 1-under-par 71 to win the Class 3A Collinsville Regional and also captured medalist honors at the Crusader Invitational. Lewis also had a pair of top-four outings with a tie for third place at the Alton Tee-Off Classic and a fourth-place finish in the Southwestern Conference Tournament.