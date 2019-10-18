Dennis Trame knew that the three teams that came out of the Ziegler-Royalton Sectional were quality teams.
So it was no surprise to the Mater Dei coach that those three teams sat atop of the leader board after the first day of the Class 1A state tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Decatur.
After the first day, Carmi-White County sits as the leader, shooting a team score of 320. Nipping at its heels are Mater Dei (321) and Althoff (322) with North Shore Country Day (326) and Fulton (331) rounding out the top five.
Trame admits that things looked a little bleak to start off the day as his team shot five triple bogeys on the back nine. But as the day progressed, the Knights picked it up, shooting only one triple bogey as a team on the front nine.
"It got a little bit warmer, and they begin to handle the greens better in the first nine holes," Trame said. "It looked bleak in the beginning, but we were able to turn it around."
Leading the way for Mater Dei were senior Grant Goebel (3-over 75) and sophomore Carter Goebel (5-over-77).
Grant Goebel wasn't surprised that it was the top three teams from sectionals in a dogfight for the top at the end of Day 1.
"At first I didn't know how close it would be, but watching scores come in, I was surprised at how some scores the fall apart," Goebel said. "I felt that it would be this close. I know them pretty well and it should be fun playing."
Althoff senior Jack Bruening led the way for the Crusaders (2-over 74), while junior Avery Irwin shot a 6-over 78.
Trame doesn't feel like there is any added pressure being the hunter or the hunted going into Day 2.
"The pressure is self imposed," Trame said. "We want to play better than what we did today."
Goebel feels that there won't be pressure on the course, the pressure will start to set in after he turns in his scoreboard tomorrow.
"It's going to be fun," Goebel said. "I can't wait. It's going to be nerve wracking at the end when the scores start coming in, but overall it'll be fun."