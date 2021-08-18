Mater Dei teams up for Alton Tee-Off crown; Edwardsville's youth leads runner-up effort

ALTON — Carter Crow wanted to clear his mind out on the golf course Tuesday afternoon.
“While I was doing it, I just really didn't think about it too much,” Crow said. “I just played and didn't overthink it. Whatever happened, happened.”
What happened was the Edwardsville High sophomore fired a career-best 3-under-par 69 to match Springfield's Peyton Woods in the Alton Tee-Off Classic at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. Crow walked away with the first-place medal after coming out on top in a scorecard playoff.
“I'm excited,” Crow said. “Best round ever.”
Scores from the Alton Tee-Off Classic on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.
Crow said his putter and his irons were a big key to victory.
“My putting was really good and my irons were really good, too,” he said. “It was very important because a couple of the holes I saved with long par putts.”
Crow formed a formidable 1-2 punch at the top of the leaderboard with Tigers teammate Mason Lewis.
Lewis shot a 2-under 70 to finish tied with Althoff junior Max Bruening, who took third after the scorecard playoff.
“It gives me a bunch of confidence knowing that me and Mason can shoot low,” Crow said. “It's really cool. It's kind of mind blowing. It shows what we can probably do the rest of the years.”
Lewis, whose sister Riley is a former Edwardsville High standout, is just a freshman in his third tournament, so the 70 stands as his best total of the season after rounds of 80 and 73 to start off his high school career.
“Let's hope they keep going lower, too,” he said. “I was just not missing many greens, not making too many big mistakes. I was putting the ball in play where I need to. That led to my success.”
Lewis said he tried to play as basic of a golf game as he could.
“I tried to play boring golf, just make birdies where I can, not try to force many errors,” he said. “I felt like I played good. It was a pretty good day.”
Alton Marquette junior Aidan O'Keefe and O'Fallon senior Caden Cannon fired matching 71s to round out the list of six players who shot under par.
Edwardsville was one of two among the 22-school field (host Alton was the other) that sent two separate teams out on the course.
Crow and Lewis were on the Tigers' 'A' team and they combined with Joe Chiarodo, Ryan Suhre and Bennett Babington to compile a team score of 307, which was good enough for second place, just one shot behind team champion Mater Dei's 306. The third-place plaque went to O'Fallon, which had 311.
“We're a young team with like four freshmen and two sophomores, so we're pretty close in age and we've known each other for years, so we're pretty comfortable together,” Lewis said. “It's going to be fun because there's us two and we've got some other guys who can go low. Watch out for Edwardsville the next three years.”
Mater Dei had just two players finish among the top 10 individuals, but the Knights won the team title thanks to superior depth. Four of their five players shot in the 70s and their fifth shot an 82.
“These guys work their tails off, so I knew that they could do that,” Knights coach Brad Kampwerth said. “I've got complete faith in those guys. They come out in practice, they work their tails off and I don't have to do too much. They just get it done. It's going to be a fun year.”
Senior Ayden Frickleton emerged from his No. 3 slot to lead Mater Dei with a 3-over 75.
“My driver wasn't on that much, but I got up and down quite a few times and had a lot of two-putts for par,” Frickleton said. “That's what I needed to do to get it done today.”
Freshman Owen Moss has played out of the No. 5 spot thus far this season for the Knights but has consistently shot in the mid 70s.
That continued Tuesday with a 76, which was the cut-off for the top 10 individual medals.
“I was not bad off the tee,” he said. “I had a few tough shots and a few good recovery shots. My short irons, I put them pretty close. And I had a few good putts to save par and help me out a lot.”
Senior Carter Goebel carded a 77, sophomore Garett Zurliene shot a 78 and senior Zander Brueggemann had an 82 for Mater Dei. Goebel was on the Knights' Class 1A championship team two years ago and Brueggemann had some strong performances last season.
“We have five or six guys that can just go out there and shoot 70s or low 80s,” Frickleton said. “It's good for us when we know if we come in and we don't shoot well, there's gonna be another score out there that's going to pick us back up. It gives you the confidence to just go out there and play your best.”