Mater Dei teams up for Alton Tee-Off crown; Edwardsville's youth leads runner-up effort

Lewis, whose sister Riley is a former Edwardsville High standout, is just a freshman in his third tournament, so the 70 stands as his best total of the season after rounds of 80 and 73 to start off his high school career.

“Let's hope they keep going lower, too,” he said. “I was just not missing many greens, not making too many big mistakes. I was putting the ball in play where I need to. That led to my success.”

Lewis said he tried to play as basic of a golf game as he could.

“I tried to play boring golf, just make birdies where I can, not try to force many errors,” he said. “I felt like I played good. It was a pretty good day.”

Alton Marquette junior Aidan O'Keefe and O'Fallon senior Caden Cannon fired matching 71s to round out the list of six players who shot under par.

Edwardsville was one of two among the 22-school field (host Alton was the other) that sent two separate teams out on the course.

Crow and Lewis were on the Tigers' 'A' team and they combined with Joe Chiarodo, Ryan Suhre and Bennett Babington to compile a team score of 307, which was good enough for second place, just one shot behind team champion Mater Dei's 306. The third-place plaque went to O'Fallon, which had 311.