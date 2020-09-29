Moore hangs on for medalist title, leads Edwardsville to conference championship

WOOD RIVER — Hayden Moore was a man on a mission for the Edwardsville Tigers.
The senior finished second last fall in the Southwestern Conference Tournament in boys golf. He felt like he could do better. Moore had one chance left to prove to himself he could.
"I set a goal for myself to win the conference tournament this year," Moore said. "It's tough to set goals in golf because of the nature of the sport. Conditions make a difference and courses are different. Golf is just a difficult sport."
Moore accomplished his mission Tuesday.
He won medalist honors in the 36-hole event with a 150. Moore shot a 5-over 77 on Tuesday at Belk Park Golf Course. In the first round Sept. 1 at Stonewolf Golf Course, he shot a 1-over 73.
"I had the lead coming into play (Tuesday) and I wanted to keep it," Moore said. "It's a pretty awesome feeling. This is something I wanted to do and I've been able to do it. It was cold and windy so I just went at it one shot at a time.
"What makes this even better is our team won the conference title, too. That was just great for us all."
Indeed.
The Tigers captured the team championship with a 653 total on scores of 323 from the first round and 330 in Tuesday's final round.
"It is awesome for us as a team to win," Moore said. "This is all I could ever ask for. We came in with the lead and we held onto it and won the tournament. I'm very happy."
So is Edwardsville coach Adam Tyler.
"I'm really happy for our team and for Hayden," Tyler said. "We played very well considering is was chilly and windy. This was the first cold day we've had to play in and I think the team did really well considering everything."
Freshman Carter Crow fired an 80 to go along with his first-round score 86 and ended with a 166 total, which was good to finish in a tie for fifth place. Tyler was impressed with how well Crow played.
"That 80 by Carter Crow was huge for us," Tyler said. "He's a talented young player."
Edwardsville's two other freshmen, Drew Suhre and Kolton Wright, finished with a 175 and 179 respectively. Senior Tyler Jansen shot an 82 after opening with a 97 at Stonewolf to wind up with a 179.
Each team could play eight players counted the four best scores in each round.
O'Fallon came in second with a team score of 658 after shooting 332 in the second round. Junior Caden Cannon led the Panthers with a 153 on rounds of 77 and 76. Cannon finished second overall, three shots behind Moore. Sophomore Luke Jackson shot a 166 to finish tied for fifth overall.
Alton's Aiden Keshner shot an 83. Coupled with his first round score of 81, the Redbirds senior tied for third place with a 164.
The win marked the 18th conference championship in the last 20 years for Edwardsville. Last year, the Tigers lost the conference meet on a tiebreaker.
"I don't count that," Tyler quipped. "We lost on a tiebreaker. We got outvoted. No, we lost last year and now we won it this year. We've had an amazing run in the conference meets, that's for sure. That's because we've had a lot of great players over the years. It builds. The kids come in and want to keep the tradition going."
Belleville East was without the services of talented Hogan Messinger. The Lancers senior shot a 76 in the first round. However, he chose to play in some American Junior Golf Association events instead. The Illinois High School Association ruled he could not play high school golf and those events.
As a result Messinger decided to leave the team to play in those tournaments.
Belleville East coach Terry Neutzling agreed with the decision by his No. 1 golfer to play in the AJGA tournaments. He said it was a smart move.
"Illinois doesn't have a state tournament this year so it doesn't make any difference," Neutzling said. "His parents had paid for him to play in some of those AJGA events. They thought it would be better for him because he can be seen by college coaches at those tournaments. He chose to do that.
"I would have done the same thing. I don't blame him at all for doing that."
The Lancers also were without their No. 3 golfer in senior Dalton Powers. Neutzling said Powers had back issues that sidelined him from playing in the second round.
"Losing your No. 1 and No. 3 golfers, well, that's a blow," Neutzling said. "You just have to play someone and we did. We held our own. I'm happy with how we played out there. It was pretty windy today."
Junior Thai Prakit led the Lancers with an 85. He finished with a 164. That score left in tied for third place among individuals.
"Thai shot well," Neutzling said. "He came in fourth place today and he left in tied for third place. That's a good tournament for him."
