Muth catches fire to capture Metropolitan Junior title; Kikuchi grabs girls crown

OAKLAND — Andrew Muth knew exactly where to turn.

With no school and very few social activities over the past three-plus months, the senior-to-be at CBC headed to the golf course — every single day.

“There wasn’t much else to do,” he said. “For me, the new normal was a whole lot of golf.”

Those extra rounds helped Muth lift his game to a new level.

Muth fired a red-hot 1-under-par 67 under rainy conditions on Wednesday to claim medalist honors in the 21st Metropolitan Junior Amateur Championship at Westborough Country Club.

He fashioned a two-day total of 1-over-137 to finish five shots ahead of Ryan Walsh, Jack Wooldridge and Drew Barclay in the 36-hole affair.

Muth tamed the tight course by recording the only sub-par round of the tournament, which was hosted by the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association of St. Louis.

“This was my best tournament in a long, long time,” he said. “Everything seemed to come together.”

Muth credits his success to a series of long days at Tapawingo National Golf Club, his home course. He was able to work out some of the kinks in his game with the help of his father, Rich Muth.