Muth catches fire to capture Metropolitan Junior title; Kikuchi grabs girls crown

OAKLAND — Andrew Muth knew exactly where to turn.
With no school and very few social activities over the past three-plus months, the senior-to-be at CBC headed to the golf course — every single day.
“There wasn’t much else to do,” he said. “For me, the new normal was a whole lot of golf.”
Those extra rounds helped Muth lift his game to a new level.
Muth fired a red-hot 1-under-par 67 under rainy conditions on Wednesday to claim medalist honors in the 21st Metropolitan Junior Amateur Championship at Westborough Country Club.
He fashioned a two-day total of 1-over-137 to finish five shots ahead of Ryan Walsh, Jack Wooldridge and Drew Barclay in the 36-hole affair.
Muth tamed the tight course by recording the only sub-par round of the tournament, which was hosted by the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association of St. Louis.
“This was my best tournament in a long, long time,” he said. “Everything seemed to come together.”
Muth credits his success to a series of long days at Tapawingo National Golf Club, his home course. He was able to work out some of the kinks in his game with the help of his father, Rich Muth.
“It was more about repetition,” Andrew said. “I’d just keep going over things until I felt comfortable.”
Explained Rich, “He was able to focus and push himself.”
Muth began his final round one shot behind first-round co-leaders Walsh and Wooldridge and quickly moved to the lead with birdies on his first two holes. He started the back nine with two more birdies to create some space before waltzing home.
Walsh, who won a Gateway PGA Tour event last week at The Quarry at Crystal Springs, was impressed with Muth’s effort.
“When someone’s playing like that, it’s almost impossible to catch him,” Walsh said.
Muth recorded nine birdies over the 36 holes, including five in the final round. He parred 17 holes.
“Kept my head straight and just kept grinding it out,” he said.
Muth also plays soccer at CBC. He had two goals and three assists for the Cadets, who fashioned a 14-11-2 mark last fall.
But golf is his favorite sport and he hopes to play in college.
For now, Muth will keep sharpening his skills with one round after another.
“I’m enjoying every minute of it,” he said.
Walsh, who will be a junior at Chaminade, is also having a strong summer.
“I gave it all I had,” he said. “But today, it just wasn’t good enough.”
Recent Pattonville High graduate Momo Kikuchi rolled to victory in the girls division. She carded a 79 on her final 18 and closed with a 16-over-152 to finish 25 shots ahead of Reese Reinhardt.
Kikuchi, who is headed to the University of Missouri-St. Louis, posted 18 pars and three birdies during the tournament.
The defending tournament champion essentially won the crown with an opening round 73, which put her 10 shots ahead of the rest of the field.
“I’ve been hitting the ball pretty well,” Kikuchi said.
Wynston Weiler won the boys 12-13-age division.
Aidan O’Keefe and Colby Sauer tied for the top spot in the boys 14-15 class.
London Fitzgerald and Addy Surber shared medalist honors in the girls 12-13 division.
