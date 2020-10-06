O'Fallon advances to sectional round with strong second-place regional finish

EDWARDSVILLE — Oak Brook Golf Club has an inviting front nine before it unleashes its horror in the last part of the round.

O'Fallon High coach Matt Hackmann warned his team of the Jekyll-and-Hyde aspect of the course before his Panthers took to the links.

"When you get to that wide-open (back) nine in the afternoon on a warm day, it's going to be windy and the ball will go all over the place," Hackmann said. "I told them that you just have to battle."

The Panthers were able to handle the two-faced course. They punched their ticket to the sectional round with a strong second-place finish in the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional on Tuesday afternoon.

Quincy took the title with a four-player score of 316. O'Fallon was one shot back at 317. Edwardsville placed third (322).

The top two teams in each regional advance to the sectional round, which will be the final round of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

"The farther we can go, the better for the team," Hackmann said. "It's all about that experience for all these young players. I would have obviously liked to win that regional title, but the main goal was to advance to sectionals. That's our last tournament of the year, so that's basically our state."