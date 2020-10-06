O'Fallon advances to sectional round with strong second-place regional finish

EDWARDSVILLE — Oak Brook Golf Club has an inviting front nine before it unleashes its horror in the last part of the round.
O'Fallon High coach Matt Hackmann warned his team of the Jekyll-and-Hyde aspect of the course before his Panthers took to the links.
"When you get to that wide-open (back) nine in the afternoon on a warm day, it's going to be windy and the ball will go all over the place," Hackmann said. "I told them that you just have to battle."
The Panthers were able to handle the two-faced course. They punched their ticket to the sectional round with a strong second-place finish in the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional on Tuesday afternoon.
Quincy took the title with a four-player score of 316. O'Fallon was one shot back at 317. Edwardsville placed third (322).
The top two teams in each regional advance to the sectional round, which will be the final round of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.
"The farther we can go, the better for the team," Hackmann said. "It's all about that experience for all these young players. I would have obviously liked to win that regional title, but the main goal was to advance to sectionals. That's our last tournament of the year, so that's basically our state."
O'Fallon and Quincy qualified for the sectional tournament on Oct. 12 at Lick Creek Golf Course in Pekin.
Quincy captured its second regional title in the past five years. O'Fallon qualified for the sectional round for the fourth time in the past five years.
Quincy junior Cole Nichols captured medalist honors with a 4-over-par 75.
"Cole was fantastic again," Quincy coach Randy Mettermeyer said. "I'm just so pleased with how the kids played. I'm happy and proud of them."
Edwardsville's Hayden Moore (78) and Carter Crow (80) and Belleville East's Thai Prakit (81) and Ryan Phillips (81) also qualified for the Pekin Sectional.
O'Fallon freshman Gavin White was able to thrive on the back nine, where scores started to balloon. He admitted that he was nervous on the front nine before things just started to fall into place once he made the turn.
"I just told myself to relax and let everything start sinking," White said.
White led the Panthers with a 7-over 78. It wasn't his best score this year - a 75 is his personal best at Fox Creek Golf Course last week. He came up big on the par-five 17th hole on Tuesday. On his second shot, the wind blew the ball into a bunker just off the green.
Hackmann then received some words of his wisdom from Hackmann.
"Coach told me that we really needed birdie here," White said.
No pressure.
White calmly hit a nice chip from the sand and then drilled a 10-foot putt for the much-needed birdie.
"Just a ton of emotions went through my mind," White said. "I was so excited after making that."
Junior Caden Cannon (79), sophomores Luke Jackson (79) and Hunter Ficken (81) rounded out the Panthers scoring.
O'Fallon reached the sectional round for the second time under Hackmann, who said his younger players will enjoy the post-season experience.
"We have four freshmen and sophomores and I may take another freshman or sophomore just for the practice round," Hackmann said. "Lick Creek is one of the hardest courses the kids will see in their careers."
White is ready for the challenge.
"I'm just looking forward to spending time with the guys and play at Lick Creek," White said. "I've never played there, but I've heard its tough, so I'm excited to get there."
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.