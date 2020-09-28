O'Fallon's Cannon grabs Crusader Invitational medalist honors; Gibault wins team title

BELLEVILLE — Caden Cannon watched some of his favorite golfers from the couch in mid-September.
When the O'Fallon High junior watched Rory McIlroy strike the ball off the tee, all he could think about was getting back onto the links.
"His swing is just so beautiful and I try to imitate that swing," Cannon said. "Seeing them hit drives and play well, on a tough course shooting even par where I'd shoot a 90, I wanted to go out there and do that."
After taking some time off after the first couple of weeks of the high school season, Cannon has returned refreshed and refocused. He grabbed his first individual title Monday by shooting even-par 72 in the inaugural Crusaders Invitational at St. Clair Country Club.
Cannon edged Althoff's Avery Irwin and Mater Dei's Carter Goebel, who both shot 1-over 73, to take the top spot.
"I know every time he tees it up, he has a chance to win," O'Fallon coach Matthew Hackmann said. "He's one of the most talented players I've ever seen. When he controls the ball off the tee, he can go very low."
Gibault captured the team championship with a 309 behind Ryan Bollinger, who tied with fifth with a 75, and Alex Sweeney, who was seventh with a 76. Ryan Kruse (78) and Ian Bollinger (80) rounded out Gibault's team score.
The Hawks beat defending Illinois Class 1A state champion Mater Dei (312) and Class 3A O'Fallon (316) for the team crown.
Cannon played in the took the first four of O'Fallon's events this season on top of 11 events during the summer. Hackmann said he could hear fatigue in the Panthers junior's voice.
But after watching the likes of McIlroy and Tiger Woods play during the opening round of the U.S. Open, Cannon started texting his coach saying he was ready to return. Cannon tied for third Sept. 18 in O'Fallon's Panther Classic and was second last weekend in the 36-hole Dick Gerber Classic.
"You could tell he was drained," Hackmann said. "We talked and set it at about 10 days. Ever since he's been back, he's been a different kid. That was a huge reset for him. I knew he was ready."
The next challenge for Cannon is to make up a four-shot deficit Tuesday in the second and final round of the Southwestern Conference tournament at Belk Park.
Though he's posted some impressive numbers, Cannon's still not satisfied.
"I just really want to go out there and win," Cannon said. "I want to dominate every time."
SUHRE POSTS AN ACE
Drew Suhre leaned to the left and the right as he watched the ball slowly creep to the hole.
The Edwardsville freshman may have uttered a slight prayer.
It was answered.
Suhre posted his first hole-in-one, hitting a 6-iron on the par-3 No. 9 hole.
"I've had maybe a few that have gotten close," Suhre said. "It was pretty cool."
Suhre posted a 20-over 92.
After the tee shot hit the green and bounced in the hole, Suhre said he wasn't entirely sure he saw it go in the cup.
But after his family members and fans who were surrounding the hole erupted in celebration, he knew.
Crusaders Invitational
Crusaders Invitational
Crusaders Invitational
Crusaders Invitational
Crusaders Invitational
Crusaders Invitational
Crusaders Invitational
Crusaders Invitational
Crusaders Invitational
Crusaders Invitational
Crusaders Invitational
Crusaders Invitational
Crusaders Invitational
Crusaders Invitational
Crusaders Invitational
Crusaders Invitational
Crusaders Invitational
Crusaders Invitational
Crusaders Invitational
Crusaders Invitational
Crusaders Invitational
Crusaders Invitational
Crusaders Invitational
Crusaders Invitational
Crusaders Invitational
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.