O'Fallon's Cannon grabs Crusader Invitational medalist honors; Gibault wins team title

Cannon played in the took the first four of O'Fallon's events this season on top of 11 events during the summer. Hackmann said he could hear fatigue in the Panthers junior's voice.

But after watching the likes of McIlroy and Tiger Woods play during the opening round of the U.S. Open, Cannon started texting his coach saying he was ready to return. Cannon tied for third Sept. 18 in O'Fallon's Panther Classic and was second last weekend in the 36-hole Dick Gerber Classic.

"You could tell he was drained," Hackmann said. "We talked and set it at about 10 days. Ever since he's been back, he's been a different kid. That was a huge reset for him. I knew he was ready."

The next challenge for Cannon is to make up a four-shot deficit Tuesday in the second and final round of the Southwestern Conference tournament at Belk Park.

Though he's posted some impressive numbers, Cannon's still not satisfied.

"I just really want to go out there and win," Cannon said. "I want to dominate every time."

