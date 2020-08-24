Postseason plan for fall sports in Illinois won't include state championships

There will be no state champions crowned this fall in the four sports offered by the Illinois High School Association.
However, the IHSA approved a modified postseason during its regularly scheduled board meeting Monday.
The announcement only affects sports being played this fall in the modified IHSA athletics calendar that was approved in July — boys and girls golf; boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and diving; and girls tennis.
"Just the fact that athletes have the opportunity to compete right now is a big win and every additional opportunity just icing on the cake," Edwardsville cross country coach George Patrylak said. "It's going to be exciting to have something for a couple of weeks in October."
The plan will allow for a single round of regional geographic competition to be conducted the week of Oct. 19-25.
The IHSA release said most events would be Oct. 24.
"The health and safety of the student-athletes, their coaches, and their school communities has been our priority from the start of the pandemic," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a news release. "Throughout the spring and summer, we looked for ways to reengage student-athletes with their peers and coaches, and our membership has shared countless positive experiences from that initial ‘return to play’ period. We have found similar value in being able to conduct fall sports, and believe the participants deserve a culminating experience if we can offer it safely."
IHSA will finalize and release more details for each fall postseason in the coming weeks.
An IHSA news release said the organization will look at postseason options for other sports and seasons as the school year progresses.
Before the news was announced, Patrylak said he had been in contact with other schools in the area for doing their own season-ending cross country meet.
"I know we've been talking with a lot of coaches and were discussing the last week of a possibility of a 'COVID all-star' meet with an individual one and a team one," Patrylak said. "It kind of sounds on par with what we were hoping to accomplish."
The golf season got under way Aug. 13 in Illinois, tennis events began Aug. 20 and cross country events kicked off Monday.
The IHSA board also approved a $100 state series entry fee for any school entering a team or individual in any of the fall sports.
"The IHSA office is charged with the responsibility of being a good steward of the association’s finances," Anderson said. "The past few months have seen a significant reduction in the IHSA’s income, given the cancellation of the IHSA boys basketball state finals and the entire spring season. Financial challenges remain on the horizon in 2020-21 due to the limited number of sports currently classified as ‘low risk’ by the state, making the chances of conducting full state series tournaments unlikely at this time."
It is the first time since 2004-05 that IHSA has charged a state entry fee.
"An overwhelming number of school administrators supported the fees in recent surveys,” said Anderson. "Not charging entry fees has been a point of pride for the IHSA. We are humbled by the support of our member schools during this difficult time, and appreciative of their support."
