Postseason plan for fall sports in Illinois won't include state championships

There will be no state champions crowned this fall in the four sports offered by the Illinois High School Association.

However, the IHSA approved a modified postseason during its regularly scheduled board meeting Monday.

The announcement only affects sports being played this fall in the modified IHSA athletics calendar that was approved in July — boys and girls golf; boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and diving; and girls tennis.

"Just the fact that athletes have the opportunity to compete right now is a big win and every additional opportunity just icing on the cake," Edwardsville cross country coach George Patrylak said. "It's going to be exciting to have something for a couple of weeks in October."

The plan will allow for a single round of regional geographic competition to be conducted the week of Oct. 19-25.

The IHSA release said most events would be Oct. 24.