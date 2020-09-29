Rakers shoots best score to win Cahokia Conference title, leads Breese Central to team crown

With the wind whipping around him and the cool wind forcing the ball to skip wildly at times, Rakers kept his mind on one thing.

"Just had to get back to my goal and to hit a 76 for me and help my team," Rakers said.

It was the second 18-hole tournament in two days for Breese Central on top of a two-day 36-hole tournament last weekend at the Dick Gerber Invitational in Edwardsville.

Garrett said he was a little worried the workload would show Tuesday. But the beefed-up schedule showed on the scoreboard.

"It's a whole different ballgame when you play those 18-hole tournaments," Garrett said. "Things can never go that bad or that good. It's about staying mentality consistent and I'm super proud of the kids the way they did that."

KASKASKIA DIVISION

Steeleville won the program's first conference championship, teaming up for a score of 363 that captured Kaskaskia Division honors.

"Long time coming, but we finally broke through," Steeleville coach Justin Jeffers said. "We've been on the doorstep, and we finally got the monkey off our backs."

The Warriors knocked of Marissa (368) and Red Bud (384) for the division title.