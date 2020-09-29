Rakers shoots best score to win Cahokia Conference title, leads Breese Central to team crown

CARLYLE — Nate Rakers might as well start paying rent to a golf course.
The Breese Central senior spends nearly all of his spare time perfecting his craft on the links. At this point,
That effort paid off Tuesday when Rakers shot 4-over-par 76 at Governors Run and captured the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division boys golf individual medalist championship.
"Work ethic is rewarded," Breese Central coach Dirk Garrett said. "He plays a (practice) round every day. That practice has made him what he is. You can see the confidence in every round. He's built himself up for this moment."
The conference title was the first individual medalist award for Rakers this season.
His 4-over-par score was a personal best as he helped Breese Central to the Mississippi Division title with a team score of 339 and just the second conference championship in program history.
"It's great to hear that," Garrett said. "It's been a roller coaster year with COVID and kids having to stay home and then coming back. Top to bottom, the kids have stepped up and played big roles. I'm proud of them."
The Cougars edged out Freeburg (349) and Salem (358) for the top spot in the Mississippi Division.
Conner Detmer (85), Carson Book (89) and Grant Oster (89) were Breese Central's other scoring golfers.
With the wind whipping around him and the cool wind forcing the ball to skip wildly at times, Rakers kept his mind on one thing.
"Just had to get back to my goal and to hit a 76 for me and help my team," Rakers said.
It was the second 18-hole tournament in two days for Breese Central on top of a two-day 36-hole tournament last weekend at the Dick Gerber Invitational in Edwardsville.
Garrett said he was a little worried the workload would show Tuesday. But the beefed-up schedule showed on the scoreboard.
"It's a whole different ballgame when you play those 18-hole tournaments," Garrett said. "Things can never go that bad or that good. It's about staying mentality consistent and I'm super proud of the kids the way they did that."
KASKASKIA DIVISION
Steeleville won the program's first conference championship, teaming up for a score of 363 that captured Kaskaskia Division honors.
"Long time coming, but we finally broke through," Steeleville coach Justin Jeffers said. "We've been on the doorstep, and we finally got the monkey off our backs."
The Warriors knocked of Marissa (368) and Red Bud (384) for the division title.
They were paced by Jack Knop's 13-over 85. Avery Hamilton (90), Reid Harris (93) and Brayden Wilson (95) also scored for Steeleville.
"We don't know what's going on around us, so if we can make a six instead of a seven, we have to do that," Jeffers said. "We just had to have the mentality that the most important shot is the next one we're going to hit."
