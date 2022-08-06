Recent Priory grad Politte has strong tournament run in Florida

Matthew Politte had himself quite a three-day stretch recently in Florida.

The recent Priory graduate tied for seventh place with an 8-over-par 223 in a 144-player field that represented 22 different countries at the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship July 26-28 at Trump National Doral Resort and Spa in Miami.

“I played pretty solid golf,” Politte said. “It obviously could have been better. I think I left a lot of strokes out there, but, at the same time, I hit a lot of great shots and made a lot of putts.”

Politte was most excited about his short game during his stay in Florida.

“The greens are different down in Florida, so there's different things you can look at, like how the grass faces one way and grows one way,” he said. “You read the putts differently down there, and the greens react differently and don't necessarily break with the slope. And some people will struggle with that, but I found that it actually helped my putting.”

While the Florida greens were to Politte's liking, the Sunshine State's winds were not so kind.

“I'd say the hardest thing is playing with the wind,” he said. “It's so much more windy down there at sea level.”

Politte's three rounds at The Doral were full of twists and turns.

Playing the par-71 Golden Palm course in the opening round, he started off hot before a couple of bad holes doused those flames and led into something else Florida outdoor sports are famous for — a weather delay.

“The first day, I was actually 4-under through five holes, so I was on fire at first. And then I fired off a couple triples, which are no good,” Politte said. “Then the rain delay hit and that was a few hours. It was a long day. I started way early in the morning, like 8 or 9, and ended at 7 in the evening.”

During the weather delay, Politte got a hold of some bad food for lunch and ended up vomiting before continuing his round.

“That was another factor,” he said. “I came back out with no food in my stomach. The first few holes (back), I didn't feel too good. The first couple holes right after the rain delay, I went bogey and then triple, and I lost two balls. So, that almost got me going more. But, I got back to it and I finished off pretty strong.”

All told, Politte ended his wild first day with seven birdies and six pars to card a 2-over 73, which put him three shots off the pace.

“I definitely was not happy with finishing over par, but it is what it is,” Politte said of the first round. “The course I played the first day was, in my opinion, much easier than the second and third-day course.”

Politte played his second round on the Blue Monster course and was even through 17 holes before a double bogey on his last hole, the par-3 No. 9, left him at 2-over 74 for the day and 4-over through two rounds, which was good enough for a fifth-place standing, just three strokes off the lead heading into the final round.

“That one is a 200-yard, par-3 straight into the wind, and it's just surrounded by water. It's just one of those holes where I was standing over the ball and I knew I had to hit it perfectly for it to even have a chance of getting there. And I did not come close to hitting it well,” Politte said. “If I wouldn't have doubled that last hole, I would have been pretty satisfied with how I played. That just put a sour taste in my mouth at the end of the round.”

Politte's final round total of 4-over 76, also played on the Blue Monster, featured a triple bogey on the 8th Hole, a par-5.

“I pretty much did the same thing as the second day. I played 17 holes of good golf,” he said. “I only had three or four bad holes over the tournament.”

The three-day tournament was something of a rarity for Politte.

“Normally, I just play two days. This was one of my first three-day tournaments,” he said. “You can definitely feel it on the third day, but it's just another round of golf, really. I didn't really approach it any differently. I wasn't looking at how many days it was, I was just taking one shot at a time and playing one hole at a time.”

That approach led to 13 birdies and 28 pars overall during Politte's 54 holes at The Doral. The 13 birdies were the most of any golfer in the tournament.

“It was really the putting,” he said. “I was able to stick my approach shots close and then it just came down to being able to put the five-footers in and I was able to do that for the most part.”

With the summer season winding down shortly, Politte will soon head to Holy Cross at Notre Dame, an NAIA school in South Bend, Indiana. He plans to spend one year playing golf there before getting a guaranteed transfer into the University of Notre Dame.

A strong summer season, capped by a successful three-day tournament in Florida, should give Politte plenty of confidence and momentum heading into college.