Mater Dei captured its second consecutive regional championships, firing a 292 team score to run away with the Class 1A Wesclin Regional title.
Nashville (326) and Marissa (372) will join the Knights in a Class 1A sectional on Monday, Oct. 14 at West Frankfort.
Senior Grant Goebel shot a 3-under 69 to claim medalist honors while two other Mater Dei golfers rounded out the top three. Ian Berndson (72) and Carter Goebel (72) both shot even par to finish in a tie for second. All six Mater Dei golfers shot under 85.
Junior Alex Dagner led Marissa with an 86. The Meteors beat out host Wesclin by three strokes for the final team spot.
Wesclin's Carson Wessel (78) and Luke Serrano (88) advanced to the sectional. New Athens' Owen Whitworth (87), Noah Lintker (96) and Mason Mage (97) also advanced, along with Okawville's Dillion Teter (90) and Red Bud's Alex Kueker (90) also advanced.
EDWARDSVILLE, O'FALLON BATTLE FOR REGIONAL CROWN
O'Fallon's Caden Cannon beat Edwardsville's Nate Frey in a playoff to capture the medalist title as the Southwestern Conference foes battled it out for the team championship.
Even though Frey (72) didn't get the individual championship, he helped Edwardsville (308) pick up the team crown, its first since 2016, as the Tigers beat out O'Fallon (310).
Quincy (327) rounded out the three teams which advanced to the Class 3A Pekin Sectional tournament, which will be held on Monday, Oct. 14 at Lick Creek Golf Course in Pekin.
Edwardsville got contribution from Hayden Moore (75) and Trevor Laub (77). O'Fallon's Logan Lowery (73) and Luke Jackson (81) helped the Panthers keep it close.
TRIAD'S WOOD CLAIMS MEDALIST TITLE
Triad's Garrett Wood (72) took home the individual medalist title at the Class 2A Centralia Regional while Highland captured the team championship.
The Bulldogs won their first regional since 2007, led by Jaxton Black, who shot a five-over 72. Jack Massa (78) and Evan Sutton (81) helped Highland hold off host Centralia (329) and Columbia (331).
The three teams advanced to the Class 2A Charleston Sectional tournament on Monday, Oct. 14.
JERSEYVILLE ADVANCES TO SECTIONAL ROUND
Jerseyville advanced to the sectional round with a third-place finish at the Class 2A Taylorville Regional at Lakeshore Golf Course.
Jerseyville (361) finished behind Jacksonville (319) and Chatham Glenwood (336).
Jerseyville will take part in the Class 2A Charleston Sectional tournament on Monday, Oct. 14.
The Panthers were led by Davis Hamm (86), who finished in a tie for seventh place. Jerseyville also had three finishers in the top 20 — Tyler Noble (91), Collin Fraley (91) and Clark Norris (93).
Roxana's Matt Marcuzzo advanced out of the regional round with a 13-over 85.
— Paul Halfacre contributed to this report.