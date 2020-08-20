Sutton fires career-best 69 to lead Highland's sizzling 299 for Madison County crown

Edwardsville senior Hayden Moore won the individual large school title at last year’s county tournament at Belk Park with a 1-over 73, but he could only muster an 83 this time around in his title defense.

“I was just struggling off the tee and I couldn’t putt today,” said Moore, who is committed to play baseball at Missouri State. “I’m just not playing well right now.”

Alton Marquette amassed a team score of 326 to put together its third strong showing of the young season and claim its seventh consecutive small-schools division title at the Madison County Invitational.

“These guys must love this event because this is where we come out and we really perform,” Explorers coach Ryan Geisler said. “If we get to have a postseason, this team is capable of anything. They wouldn’t surprise me if they got deep into it.”

The 326 posted by Alton Marquette was 17 strokes better than second-place Father McGivney’s 343 and 10 strokes lower than the score the Explorers posted in Monday’s Hickory Stick Invitational on the same Belk Park course.