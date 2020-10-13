Sutton paces Highland to second-place finish at Centralia Sectional

CENTRALIA, Ill. — As a member of the Highland High state champion bass fishing team, senior golfer Evan Sutton was in the perfect position to reel in the front runner Tuesday.
Sutton was striking the ball brilliantly and sitting in second place behind Benton sophomore Cy Norman as they approached a stretch of holes known as “Devil’s Corner” at Greenview Golf Club.
But despite hitting each green in regulation, Sutton could not find that elusive birdie and finished in a tie for second place with senior Hayden Burns of Marion with a 7-over-par 77 at the Illinois Class 2A Centralia Sectional boys golf tournament.
Benton's Norman won the medalist title with a 2-under-par score of 68.
Sutton’s performance led Highland to second overall as a team with a score of 336, trailing only champion Benton's 318. The result would have been enough to earn the Bulldogs a spot at the state championships, but this season the sectional was the final event of the Illinois high school golf season because of COVID-19.
“We have not qualified as a team for a state tournament since the early (1980s) and it’s been a goal of theirs,” Highland coach Brent James said. “It leaves a little bit of a sour taste knowing this is going to be their last match, but we have to focus on the positives of finishing second.”
Sutton had several positives during his round after recovering from three-putt bogeys on No. 5 and No. 7. After a birdie on No. 11, he trailed Norman by four shots as they reached a stretch of “devilish” holes on the back nine that required teeing off with irons and landing the ball in tiny fairways.
He hit the postage stamp-sized 12th green in regulation and his 25-foot birdie putt missed by inches, prompting a swing of his putter in disbelief. The same near-misses happened on the 13th and 14th as he tapped in for par on both.
“My ball striking was phenomenal, I hit several greens, but I could not make any birdie putts,” Sutton said. “I just had way too many putts overall for how many greens I hit. It just kills a round.”
But Norman showed no intention of falling back to the field. He also missed several birdie putts by inches, including one on No. 14 that dangled on the edge of the cup. Norman waited a full 10 seconds hoping for a wind gust or movement of the earth, but eventually had to use his putter to tap it in. He punctuated his afternoon with his fourth birdie of the day on No. 18 to lock up the individual and team championship.
“There were some putts out there that I thought I should have made so (my score) could have easily been lower,” said Norman, whose 2-under-par 68 cleared the rest of the field by nine strokes.
Norman’s margin of victory was made much larger when Sutton’s 18th hole harkened memories of Roy McAvoy in the movie “Tin Cup.”
After hitting his first drive out of bounds, his second drive landed behind large trees, where the senior discussed with James whether to lay up in the fairway or go for a miraculous shot over the trees and into a green surrounded by water.
“It was his last hole, I mean, do you really want to hit a 60-yard layup shot, so I might have convinced him to go for it there,” James said.
As the rest of the competitors looked on from the patio above the 18th green, Sutton’s shot almost became legendary, but it hit the bank in front of the green and rolled into the water. He ended the round with a triple bogey but still tied for second place.
Senior Nate Rackers of Breese Central, who earned medalist honors at the Mascoutah Regional last week, finished tied for fourth with junior Luke Bradley of Paris with a score of 9-over 80.
Rackers shook off consecutive double bogeys on holes 8 and 9 by chipping in for birdie on the par-3 10th to help stabilize his round.
“As the last tournament of my senior year, I left it all out there,” Rackers said. “My putting wasn’t very good, but I think I played fine overall.”
Mascoutah finished seventh as a team with a score 362 and was led by senior Colin Waltsgott, who shot an 84 to place in a tie for 12th with four players, including senior Ethan Smith of Freeburg.
“In the golf lingo, we grinded today, but we didn’t give up. We kept playing and taking advantage of opportunities, but we just didn’t create enough opportunities for ourselves,” Mascoutah coach John Hinkle said.
And for Highland, who also received a top-10 performance from sophomore Dominic Emig, who shot an 83, a second-place sectional finish in a season that almost never got off the ground is a blessing.
“The boys plugged away, kept their composure, and to finish second, I’m happy,” James said.
