Texas golfer closes with 67 to win AJGA St. Louis Junior

ST. ALBANS – The path to the top of the podium at The Country Club at St. Albans was not an easy one for Nicholas Canales.

And we're not even talking about the more than 12-hour drive from his hometown of La Porte, Texas (25 miles southeast of Houston), to the rolling hills of St. Albans, which sits near the border of Franklin and St. Louis counties.

Canales fought through some adversity in his early days on the golf course and it paid off in a big way Friday as he fired a final round, 5-under-par 67 to claim the title at the American Junior Golf Association St. Louis Junior.

“I'm a first generation golfer, so nobody in my family plays golf. So, we didn't know what direction to take, when to start playing AJGA. We were kind of clueless,” said Canales, who will be a senior this fall at La Porte High. “So, we finally got some help and I started playing AJGAs last year. It's definitely been a roller coaster.”

A 1-over 73 in the opening round of the three-day affair and a 1-under 71 on the second day left Canales two shots off the pace entering Friday's final round, but after a dazzling 18 holes that featured six birdies and just one bogey, he was able to emerge as the overall medalist.