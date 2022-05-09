Ackerman helps CBC edge Chaminade to capture Class 5 District 1 team title

EUREKA — It felt like match play for CBC freshman Harper Ackerman and Chaminade senior Ryan Walsh in the race for medalist honors at the Class 5 District 1 boys golf tournament.

And since each was responsible for keeping the other’s score, they thought they knew exactly where they stood.

They did not realize SLUH senior Louis Cornett was right there with them.

“I knew I was tied with Harper," Walsh said. "I didn’t know where Louis was at, but I could feel his presence a bit.”

Ackerman, Walsh and Cornett each shot even-par 72 to take tri-medalist honors on a blustery Monday at Aberdeen Golf Club.

CBC won the district team title with a score of 308, squeezing past defending Class 5 state champion Chaminade by three strokes (311). The CBC victory came 12 days after Chaminade defeated the Cadets by 25 strokes in a dual match at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.

“I’ve been doing this for 10 years and I’ve never had a team win a district title and I’ve never had a team go to state,” CBC coach Mike McCormack said. “I’m real proud of the boys.”

CBC and Chaminade will send four golfers each back to Dalhousie for the Class 5 state championships May 16-17. Twelve golfers from teams other than CBC and Chaminade advanced as individuals.

McCormack praised the perseverance of his entire lineup in difficult conditions, particularly No. 5 player Nathan Barclay, who took a triple bogey on the first hole and settled down to card an 81.

“I pushed my first tee shot left into the thick rough and couldn’t get out, but I knew there was a lot of golf left and I just had to keep it in the fairway the rest of the day,” Barclay said. "We really needed this win after being in the top three in a bunch of tournaments this year."

CBC also received state-qualifying scores from Austin Jacobs (76) and Ian Blome (79).

Ackerman, who was hitting golf balls on the range 45 minutes prior to his 7:30 a.m. tee time, showed poise beyond his years while grouped with Walsh, who shot 7-under par while paired with Ackerman in a tournament at WingHaven earlier this season.

“I was a little nervous being the first time at districts, but after the first few holes I settled in,” Ackerman said.

Walsh took a one-shot lead over Ackerman when he sank a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 12. After that, the senior and the freshman became mirror images.

Both missed 10-foot putts and made bogey on No. 13; both showed off their precise short-games with birdies on No. 14; and both watched short par putts lip out on No. 15.

“I kept going birdie, then bogey, then birdie, then bogey and bouncing from 1 to 2-under,” Walsh said. “I just had to stay in the moment.”

Ackerman tied Walsh with a 20-foot par save on No. 16 and took a one-shot lead with a birdie on No. 17, but came up short on an 8-foot par putt on the final hole, leaving the door open for Walsh and Cornett to drain tricky putts of their own to earn a three-way tie.

“I was missing a lot of short putts, but I stayed focused, trusted my line and watched it hit the bottom of the cup,” said Walsh, who will play golf at Loyola-Chicago.

While Walsh and Ackerman were battling the wind and each other, Cornett and his smooth lefty swing consistently hit fairways and greens.

Cornett chipped in for an eagle on No. 6 and earned a two-shot swing on No. 13 by sinking a long, sidewinding birdie putt on a hole Walsh and Ackerman bogeyed.

“Aberdeen is a tough course and the rough is ridiculously thick, so the biggest thing was keeping it in play off the tee, and from there, taking advantage of the chances you gave yourself,” Cornett said.

Cornett knew he had placed himself in contention for medalist honors and could not help himself as he walked down the final fairways.

“I asked Ryan walking down the 17th where Harper was, and then unfortunately, I didn’t close it out on the last two holes,” Cornett said.

And despite the blustery conditions, thick rough and tricky greens, the three enjoyed coming down the stretch with medalist honors on the line.

“It was so fun playing with those guys. It was really a high level of competition,” Cornett said.

Vianney placed third with a score of 315 and will send three golfers to state — Cole Wiese (74) Jon Huber (75) and Vincent Boccardi (80).

For Wiese, the sunny skies that accompanied the blustery conditions were a welcomed change from the weather encountered throughout the spring.

“It was definitely nice to play a course that wasn’t soaking wet," Wiese said. "I’d like to have a day that’s not super windy, but it’s hard to complain."

Other state qualifiers were William Petersen of MICDS (74); Lawson Barks (75) and Alex Wiseman (78) of Poplar Bluff; Drew Steffan (76) and Anthony Regnier (79) of Eureka; Ian Lambert (79) and Marshall Earnheart (79) of Jackson; and Luke Butler (80) of Kirkwood.

