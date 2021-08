Posted a strong season that included five top-seven showings. His best finish came when he tied for medalist honors in the Small Schools Division at the Madison County Invitational. He also posted a pair of ties for fifth place at both the Crusader and Hickory Stick invitationals. He garnered a sixth-place finish at the Class 1A Mount Olive Regional and also tied for seventh at the Alton Tee-Off Classic.