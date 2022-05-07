Area golfers, teams gear up for loaded Class 5 district tournaments

Even though he's about to graduate, Ryan Walsh doesn't need a high school diploma to know how tough things are about to get in the two largest boys golf district tournaments on this side of the state.

“It's a pretty stacked field, but that just comes with Class 5,” the Chaminade senior said.

Walsh and the rest of his fellow high school golfers will take part in Monday's district tournaments around the Show-Me State, as the race to earn a coveted spot in the state tournament, scheduled from May 16-17, is about to get real.

“It comes down to who shows up that day and, with the conditions and all the rain we've had, it's kind of unknown how the course is gonna play,” Lafayette coach Gaylen Laster said. “You look at the seeds and you think you know what's gonna happen, but then you get there and it doesn't play out like you think. You've just got to try to go out there and be consistent and be patient and be a grinder.”

The state's five classifications are divided up into four mega districts, most with 16 teams. In Class 5, districts 1 and 2 are made up of teams from the area and region and it is a loaded lineup.

“It's pretty stacked and it's one of those situations where it's just a one-day tournament and some weird things can happen,” Francis Howell coach Carl Wayne said. “You just try to tell your kids you don't know what the cut score is gonna be or how the team scores are gonna play out, so they just have to maximize what they have that day and play to the best of their abilities.”

In District 1, five teams (defending Class 5 champion Chaminade, CBC, Eureka, SLUH and Vianney) all have legitimate hopes of being one of the top two left standing.

District 2 also has as many as five teams (defending Class 4 champion De Smet, Howell, Lafayette, Marquette and Priory) that have strong chances of a top-two finish.

Each district boasts some strong individual golfers as well.

The District 1 field includes standouts like Harper Ackerman and Ian Blome of CBC, Joey Butler of Kirkwood, Thomas Heisner of Lindbergh, Louis Cornett of SLUH, Cole Wiese and Jon Huber of Vianney, and all of the Chaminade players, among others.

The District 2 field includes the likes of Blake Skornia and Colby Sauer of De Smet, Augie Johnson and Quin Hoenig of Howell, Benjamin Berger and Sam Emrick of Howell Central, Trip Sanfelippo and Kyle Rinkenberger of Lafayette, Ryan Hopwood of Marquette, and Nick Seifried, Matthew Politte and Luke McLaughlin of Priory.

“I always tell my kids you're playing the course,” Laster said. “With a high school kid, that's hard to get through your head, but it's the truth.”

A new format also has been unveiled this year with the top two teams from each district each advancing their top four golfers to state, along with the top 12 remaining individuals. If one of those top two teams' fifth golfer is among the top 12, it's a great day for those teams. If he is not among the top 12, then things will become oh so tight at the state tourney.

“It's even more difficult now with the new rules. There are some really, really strong teams in both of our districts and it just seems it's so hard to get through,” Lindbergh coach Mike Tyler said. “In golf, every stroke is important and the most important stroke is the one you're about to take. But its real hard when you're playing and you know, if I have a hiccup hole, that may be the nail in my coffin. There's no gimmes, there's no mulligans. So, there's a little extra pressure.”

In the move up to five classifications last season, the top two teams no longer automatically qualified as they had in previous years. Last year, the top 18 individuals (and ties) all advanced to state, so a school had to qualify either four or, preferably, all five individuals to be able to gather a team score at state.

Chaminade was the only area team, and one of two in the state (Joplin was the other), to squeeze all five golfers into the mix. Five other teams (Marquette, Hickman, Helias, Lee's Summit West and Staley) advanced four golfers, and the Red Devils won the Class 5 team title.

“It makes a big impact to be at state with five guys just because it (relieves) some of the pressure on four guys,” said Walsh, whose school unveiled its 2021 championship banner this past week. “We've got another great group. We've got four guys (Walsh, John Guerra, Bubba Chapman and Clayton Becher) who have done this before, and the addition of Spencer Fusz has been great.”

After a one-year interruption, the return to the top two teams qualifying for state is a refreshing blast from the recent past for Wayne.

“I've been doing it for 15 years and I've seen it evolve. I certainly like this format a lot better in the sense that it brings back that aspect of team golf. I wasn't sure if that was there with last year's format where kids could only make it on their own,” Wayne said. “I feel like it's a happy compromise from what it was. The fifth guy needing to qualify on his own is certainly a wrinkle to it, but something that at least brings back the team aspect to the state championship series.”

The new format already had a run during this past fall's girls state championships. Tyler is one of what seems to be a dwindling number of people that coaches both boys and girls teams, so he's familiar with the new system.

“There's good things about it. In years past, you could have a player who just missed the cut by one stroke, but a team that had their fifth guy shoot super high and he gets to go. It's a tough pill to swallow,” Tyler said. “Reese Reinhardt is a really strong (girls) player, but my (Nos.) 2, 3, 4 kids missed the cut by a stroke or two. We were on the wrong side of that one, but it just emphasizes the importance of every stroke.”

Despite a tough field or a new format, Walsh said he and his fellow golfers need to concentrate on what they can control in front of them on the course.

“I'm really trying not to put too much pressure on myself just because you can get in your own head that you've got to make something happen,” he said. “Just keep the focus and put the work in. And whatever happens Monday, happens.”