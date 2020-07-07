Barclay shaves 10 strokes off score to rally for Gateway PGA Junior title

NORMANDY — What a difference a day made for Drew Barclay.

After the first round of the Gateway PGA Junior Tour Two-Day Tournament on Monday at Glen Echo Country Club, Barclay was barely on the radar with a 7-over-par 78 that left him seven shots off the lead and in a tie for 10th place in a 23-player field.

But the recent CBC graduate flipped the script during the final round Tuesday, firing a sizzling 3-under 68 to roar back and win the boys Tour Division championship with a 4-over 146.

“I knew this was course was gettable, but it just wasn’t there (Monday),” said Barclay, who will play golf at Maryville University. “I started to put some stuff together at the beginning of the second round.”

Barclay started the final round in fine fashion with a 1-under 35 on the front nine, including a pair of birdies. His back nine of 2-under 33 was even better.

“The putter was working and I was hitting fairways out there,” he said. “Getting up and down is a big key to it.”

That back nine started with a birdie on No. 10 and also included birdies on 16 and 17. Barclay carded a triple bogey on 16 in the first round, but a 40-foot putt gave him the birdie this time around. His birdie on 17 included a 20-foot putt.