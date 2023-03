An All-Metro second-team selection for a second successive season last year, Berger had an another strong campaign that featured a pair of first-place finishes at the GAC South Tournament and the Blue Division of the Bogey Hills Invitational (tie for the top spot). He also finished fourth in the White Division at the Warrenton Invitational, tied for fourth at the Class 5 District 2 Tournament and tied for ninth at the Class 5 state tournament for his second consecutive all-state finish.