Birdie on 18 propels Skornia to boys Gateway PGA Junior Final Championship victory

Skornia started the final round strong with a 1-under 35 on the back nine, including birdies on Nos. 7 and 9.

“I started off striking the ball pretty well. I think I hit four greens in a row and the first three I had putts under eight feet for birdie and just couldn’t make them,” he said. “I just kind of held in there and made a good birdie on 7 because it was within a foot, and on 9, I also put it within six inches. So, it was two good tap-in birdies just to kind of get the round going.”

Skornia also birdied No. 10 but ran into trouble with three successive bogeys on Nos. 13-15.

“It started with a three-putt. I didn’t hit the ball bad, but I got a little aggressive and went for birdie and just missed a five-footer for par,” he said. “I kind of struggled my way through those next three holes. I wanted to try and find ways to make par and finish strong.”

Skornia did just that, birdieing the par-4 18th hole to give himself the lead in the clubhouse with nearest competitors Tyler Linenbroker and Trip Sanfelippo still with one hole to play.

Hitting a 3-iron off the tee, Skornia left himself about 160 yards from the cup. It set up the crucial chip and putt for the lead.